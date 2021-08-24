Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Denver, CO

Some front-line workers in Denver say they disagree with vaccine mandate, will risk being fired

By Nexstar Media Wire
wgnradio.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDENVER (KDVR) – Some Denver front-line workers and first responders insist they will not get vaccinated even if it means losing their jobs. KDVR spoke to Denver police officers, firefighters and local nurses who are standing together, stressing that none of them are anti-vaccine. They say they just want to be able to make their own choices. They did not want to be identified out of fear of retribution.

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Health
Denver, CO
Government
City
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Vaccines
Denver, CO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Colorado Vaccines
Local
Colorado COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Police#Covid 19 Vaccine#Kdvr#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy