What you need to know about Ethereum miners’ coping mechanism after EIP-1559
The London hard fork on the Ethereum blockchain was activated on 5 August. Along with it came Ethereum Improvement Protocol (EIP) 1559 which initiated a fee burn mechanism for every transaction. According to many, this EIP was expected to negatively impact miners, with some of these fears possibly coming true too. However, even with these losses, miners have surprisingly moved against expectations.ambcrypto.com
Comments / 0