Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

What you need to know about Ethereum miners’ coping mechanism after EIP-1559

By Aaryamann Shrivastava
ambcrypto.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe London hard fork on the Ethereum blockchain was activated on 5 August. Along with it came Ethereum Improvement Protocol (EIP) 1559 which initiated a fee burn mechanism for every transaction. According to many, this EIP was expected to negatively impact miners, with some of these fears possibly coming true too. However, even with these losses, miners have surprisingly moved against expectations.

ambcrypto.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miners#Coping#Mining Equipment#Eip
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Ethereum
Related
Marketsdecrypt.co

$400 Million in ETH Now Burned by Ethereum EIP-1559 Upgrade

Just over $400 million in ETH has now been burned by a network upgrade that destroys transaction fees instead of handing them to miners. About 200 ETH ($643,000) is being burned per hour. The milestone was passed at about 10am UTC on Sunday, when 124,865 ETH had been taken out...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum: This confirms the dominance of long-term holders

Ethereum has been doing fairly well lately and continues to surprise investors. ETH rose 7.5% in the last 24 hours, and many believe that it could have been a “relief rally” since the issue of a bug having afflicted the blockchain appears to have been resolved. Now, looking at the metrics, the article further delves into ETH’s performance.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Why investing in these DeFi tokens, in addition to Ethereum, Solana, make sense

The DeFi ecosystem has been garnering a lot of attention of late. This space is evidently trying to blend itself with the traditional financial landscape. As things are slowly getting mainstream, regulatory authorities have been bombarded with a host of challenges. To broaden their understanding of the ecosystem, they have been taking varied measures.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Why Ethereum is the ‘the smarter way to play’

Ethereum has been receiving a lot of positive encouragement lately, thanks to the development activity. It is no wonder then that venture capitalist Bill Gurley recently championed the use of Ethereum and praised the network’s community. In an interview with Bloomberg, the investor espoused Ethereum while clarifying that his support...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum: Investors may need to exercise caution until…

Just a day back, Ethereum’s blockchain split in two, thanks to the exploitations caused by the consensus bug on the network’s nodes. According to Ethereum developer, Marius van der Wijden, unknown individual(s) cashed-in on a vulnerability affecting the older versions of Geth. Geth is one of Ethereum’s software clients. Notably,...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Can Ethereum 2.0 beat Lightning Network in the race to scalability

The two largest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and Ethereum, are often compared and the debate over which is the better network is a never-ending one. While each of them has its respective set of merits, they also have certain inherent challenges, scalability being one of them. While Lightning Network, a layer 2 payment protocol built on top of Bitcoin, addresses this challenge, ETH 2.0 is Ethereum’s answer to the same.
Marketsbeincrypto.com

A Definitive Guide on Important Ethereum EIPs

If you’re paying attention to cryptocurrencies, you certainly know that Ethereum launched its hard fork upgrade, London, earlier this month. Considering the network is shifting its focus to 2.0, proof-of-stake consensus, parts of this upgrade contain Ethereum Improvement Proposals (EIPs) that have been voted in by the community. Sponsored. This...
Commodities & Futureapppicker.com

TOP THREE ETHEREUM MINING POOLS TO THE LIST OF 2021

Ethereum is quite known for being the second currency to own the crypto industry. The topic is going to be about the pools that are the best ones for Ethereum mining. These pools play an important part in cryptocurrency mining so here the topic is going to mention some of the very famous pools that you can try your hands on as an Ethereum Miner. Mining pools are chosen by a miner to increase a collective hash rate to produce more coins to the market. Here is a list of 3 most famous pools of Ethereum mining:
Marketsbeincrypto.com

NFT Market Flips DeFi for Ethereum Usage and Fee Burning

Non-fungible tokens (NFT) are now the most popular thing on the Ethereum network, and gas fees are surging again as a result. Decentralized exchange Uniswap is no longer on top when it comes to Ethereum usage. That accolade has now been taken by the OpenSea NFT marketplace amid a flurry of new NFT airdrops and rock fever.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Ethereum to $4,000 will depend on these conditions being met first

Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Ethereum’s rally was somewhat of a breath of fresh air in the crypto-market. Led by Bitcoin’s flat-like movement, most cryptos have followed either consolidation patterns or gradual downtrends, except for a few alts that have ignored the wider market trend.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Assessing the odds of Avalanche testing Ethereum’s ‘DeFi-hold’

With Bitcoin and Ethereum recovering on their own respective charts, market momentum was captured by some of the industry’s smaller tokens. Needless to say, thanks to strong bullish momentum, many of these alts were able to register their own record highs in the market. Now, Cardano and Solana are some...
Petsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin and Ethereum, perhaps, but can whales manipulate NFTs

The digital asset ecosystem is widely regarded as the next generational form of wealth. Over the years, while there have been many critics, there have been many more that have accepted the intrinsic value of crypto-assets. Even so, these assets aren’t immune to one kind of behavior – Whale Manipulation.
Marketsambcrypto.com

XRP, Ethereum Classic, EOS Price Analysis: 30 August

A majority of altcoins mirrored the same price patterns as Bitcoin and Ethereum, while also recording minor losses. XRP fell by 1.3% and inched closer to the $1.06 price floor. Ethereum Classic prepared to rest on its immediate support of $58.09 and EOS traded close to its $4.84 price floor after dipping by 3.3%.
Marketstheblockcrypto.com

Ethereum mining revenue held up in August after EIP-1559 thanks to NFT craze

Ethereum's mining revenue held up in August after the network's EIP-1559 upgrade thanks to the craze into non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and ETH's price jump. According to The Block's Dashboard, the monthly Ethereum mining revenue figure for August is in the north of $1.65 billion, representing growth of more than 60% compared to that in July.
Marketsambcrypto.com

Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Which crypto leads the investment products race

The month of August has, by and large, aided the recovery of most of the market’s top cryptocurrencies. The 30-day returns for Bitcoin and Ethereum, for instance, reflected positive values, 22.35% and 35.95% respectively, at the time of writing. Given the high risk associated with HODLing these crypto assets directly,...
Marketsambcrypto.com

ZKSwap to incorporate NFT protocol ZKBox in V3

The NFT market has grown to over $2.5 billion in the second quarter of 2021 from $13.7 million in the first half of 2020. According to the 30-day data recorded by dappradar.com, OpenSea alone captured a volume of $1.564 billion. Users who use, mint, and trade NFTs on the Layer2...
Marketsambcrypto.com

Hoskinson says Cardano is on a ‘different path’ than Ethereum, Bitcoin

Cardano (ADA) and Ethereum (ETH) have a lot in common. Both are types of digital currencies that also function as programmable ecosystems. That means other tokens and applications can be built on their networks. But they are taking very different routes. In a recent interview, this was one of the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy