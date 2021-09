On Sept. 1, the permit-less carry law takes effect, allowing unlicensed gun owners in Texas to carry a concealed or holstered handgun. Editor’s note: As local arts venues are still dealing with how to keep guests safe from COVID, add one more concern: guns. A new Texas law goes into effect Sept. 1 that allows people 21 and older to carry a gun in public without a permit. KERA and The Dallas Morning News are collaborating to learn how venue leaders are preparing for this change.