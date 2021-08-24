Denny Magruder receives prestigious Charles McElravy Award

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – He received a big honor, but if you know this community man, he never wants to be in the spotlight. Today, family, friends, co-workers and associates came together to say a big congratulations to Denny Magruder. The long time executive director of WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theater recently received international recognition when he was presented with the prestigious Charles McElravy Award. That is considered to be a lifetime achievement award given by the International Association of Venue Managers. An organization of which he has been a member for over thirty years.