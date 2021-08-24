Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio County, WV

Denny Magruder receives prestigious Charles McElravy Award

By Dan Mayeres
WTRF
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – He received a big honor, but if you know this community man, he never wants to be in the spotlight. Today, family, friends, co-workers and associates came together to say a big congratulations to Denny Magruder. The long time executive director of WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theater recently received international recognition when he was presented with the prestigious Charles McElravy Award. That is considered to be a lifetime achievement award given by the International Association of Venue Managers. An organization of which he has been a member for over thirty years.

www.wtrf.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Wheeling, WV
Government
Ohio County, WV
Government
City
Wheeling, WV
City
Man, WV
County
Ohio County, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charles Mcelravy Award#Wtrf#The Capitol Theater#Wesbanco Arena
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas legislature approves voting overhaul

The Texas legislature on Tuesday approved a major overhaul of state election rules that would restrict some voting procedures and increase the access of partisan poll watchers. The passage comes after months of legislative delay that included state House Democrats fleeing Texas to temporarily deny Republicans the quorum necessary to...
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

State mask bans face federal civil rights inquiries

The Education Department on Monday opened civil rights investigations into five Republican-led states that have banned or limited mask requirements in schools, saying the policies could amount to discrimination against students with disabilities or health conditions. The department’s Office for Civil Rights announced the investigations in letters to education chiefs...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

COVID recession pushed Social Security insolvency up a year

WASHINGTON (AP) — The sharp shock of the coronavirus recession pushed Social Security a year closer to insolvency but left Medicare’s exhaustion date unchanged, the government reported Tuesday in a counterintuitive assessment that deepens the uncertainty around the nation’s bedrock retirement programs. The new projections in the annual Social Security...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy