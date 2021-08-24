Cancel
Florida State

Florida Couple Arrested After Using Fake Vaccination Cards for Hawaii Trip

Cover picture for the article

In Hawaii, a Florida couple was arrested for using fake vaccination cards to avoid a 10-day quarantine period. According to NBC News, Enzo Dalmazzo, 43, and Daniela Dalmazzo, 31, went on vacation to Hawaii on Aug. 11 but were arrested for using fake vaccination records for themselves and their children. Authorities found it suspicious that the kids were born in 2016 and 2017, and the vaccine has not yet been approved for kids under 12.

