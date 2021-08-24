Police investigating stabbing in Ocean View

Detectives are investigating a stabbing Friday in Ocean View that critically injured a 36-year-old man. Around 7: 30 p.m. Friday, Ka‘u patrol officers responded to a residence on Sea Breeze Parkway after receiving numerous calls for an active domestic disturbance between a man and a woman, the Hawaii Police Department said in a statement. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim, a 36-year-old man, with an apparent stab wound to his upper left chest. The victim reported that he was stabbed by his neighbor, a 68-year-old man. The 36-year-old was transported to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition.