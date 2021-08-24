Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Modest gains nudge Nasdaq above 15,000 for the first time

By ALEX VEIGA
Posted by 
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30GEn2_0bbg72nM00
Markets A sign for Wall Street hangs in front of the New York Stock Exchange, July 8, 2021. Wall Street indexes are hovering around record levels in early trading Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021 as energy stocks again took the lead. Oil and gas producers were the best-performing stocks in the S&P 500 in the early going as energy prices moved higher again, pulling out of a recent slump. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, file) (Mark Lennihan)

Stocks closed modestly higher on Wall Street Tuesday, enough to nudge the Nasdaq composite to a record high and past 15,000 for the first time. The broader S&P 500 index also set a record high. Banks, consumer-focused companies and small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market. The price of crude oil had its second solid gain in a row, clawing back some more of the ground it lost over the previous two weeks. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy all rose 3% or more. Travel-related companies also rose. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29%.

THIS IS A BREAKING NEWS UPDATE. AP’s earlier story follows below.

Stocks are moving higher on Wall Street in afternoon trading Tuesday, placing the market on track for more record highs.

The S&P 500 was up 0.2% as of 3:35 p.m. Eastern. The benchmark index was on pace to eclipse the all-time high it set early last week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2% and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%, adding to its gains after finishing at a record high on Monday.

A mix of retailers, travel companies, restaurant chains and homebuilders helped lift the market. Banks, industrial companies and energy stocks, which got a boost from another rise in oil prices, also rose. Those gains offset a slide in health care and technology stocks.

Small company stocks were faring better than the broader market. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks was up 1.1%.

The price of U.S. crude oil rose 2.9%, continuing to recover from a decline earlier in the month. Halliburton, Occidental Petroleum and Valero Energy rose 3% or more.

Best Buy jumped 9.5% for the biggest gain in the S&P 500 after reporting results that were better than analysts were expecting and raising its full-year forecast.

Travel companies were also broadly higher. Las Vegas Sands rose 7.4% and Wynn Resorts gained 7.6%. Airlines and cruise line operators also rose. American Airlines was up 3.7% and Delta Air Lines added 3.3%, while Norwegian Cruise Line climbed 4.6% and Carnival rose 4.6%.

Pfizer fell 3.3% after rising sharply the day before following the Food & Drug Administration's full approval of its COVID-19 vaccine. The approval has given cities and companies the legal backing to start requiring mandates. On Monday, New York City and the Department of Defense announced vaccine requirements.

Investors will be looking to the Federal Reserve as the Kansas City Fed's annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming starts later this week. It will likely provide Wall Street with more insight into what the Fed may do about inflation. The concern among investors is that the Fed will reduce its bond-buying program later this year to combat inflation.

Bond yields were slightly higher. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to 1.29% from 1.25% the day before.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
39K+
Followers
60K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nasdaq Composite#Energy Stocks#Occidental Petroleum#Valero Energy#Treasury#Ap#Wynn Resorts#Delta Air Lines#Norwegian Cruise Line#Carnival#The Department Of Defense#The Federal Reserve#The Kansas City Fed#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
American Airlines
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Related
StocksDailyFx

Markets Week Ahead: Dow Jones, US Dollar, Australian Dollar, Crude Oil, OPEC+, NFPs

Bulls were in the front seat for financial markets this past week, with stock markets across the world rising. On Wall Street, the Nasdaq Composite, S&P 500 and Dow Jones gained about 2.8%, 1.5% and 0.9% respectively. In Europe, the FTSE 100 and Euro Stoxx 50 climbed 0.85% and 1.05% respectively. In the Asia-Pacific region, Japan’s Nikkei 225 rose 2.32% to end the week.
Stocksstaradvertiser.com

S&P 500, Nasdaq notch more records even as the Dow slips

Gains for several Big Tech stocks helped push the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq composite to more record highs on Wall Street today, even as weakness elsewhere in the market sent the Dow Jones Industrial Average and small-company stocks lower. The S&P 500 also set a record high last Friday...
Stocksinvesting.com

U.S. shares lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.11%

Investing.com – U.S. equities were lower at the close on Tuesday, as losses in the Oil & Gas , Technology and Basic Materials sectors propelled shares lower. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.11%, while the S&P 500 index fell 0.13%, and the NASDAQ Composite index declined 0.04%.
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Stocks shrug off weak China PMIs, dollar slips

HONG KONG (Aug 31): Asia stocks reversed earlier losses while the dollar was pinned near two-week lows on Tuesday, with investors staying mostly cautious on fresh signs of slowdown in China's economy. MSCI's gauge of Asia Pacific stocks outside Japan was up 1%, while Japan's Nikkei 225 bounced back strongly...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Walgreens And IBM Lead The Dow Jones

U.S. indices fell Wednesday as investors weigh COVID-19 Delta variant concerns nationwide. The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NASDAQ: DIA) lost 0.05% to $353.89. The Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 (NASDAQ: QQQ) fell by 0.08% to $379.95. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NASDAQ: SPY) fell by 0.15%...
Stockskfgo.com

Wall St set for another month of gains as futures hold steady

(Reuters) – U.S. stocks futures held steady on Tuesday, putting the main indexes on course to end August on a firm footing, as investors shrugged off risks around rising coronavirus infections on hopes that the Federal Reserve’s dovish stance would support economic growth. The benchmark S&P 500 is set for...
StocksPosted by
WHIO Dayton

Stocks waver as market looks to end August in the green

Stocks were wavering between small gains and losses in midday trading Thursday, as the market looks to close out August solidly in the green. The S&P 500 index was up 0.1% as of 11:25 a.m. Eastern after being down slightly most of the morning. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1% and the Nasdaq composite was down 0.2%.
Stocksinvesting.com

S&P, Nasdaq futures hit record high on easing taper fears

(Reuters) - Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit all-time highs on Monday as dovish remarks from the Federal Reserve last week bolstered optimism in an economic rebound and eased fears of a sudden tapering in monetary stimulus. Technology-related stocks including Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL ), Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:...
Stocksfxempire.com

S&P, Nasdaq End at Record Highs as Dovish Fed Taper-Talk Calms Investors

Apple Inc jumped to an all-time high, while Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com, Google-owner Alphabet Inc all rose, helping the tech-heavy Nasdaq outperform the S&P 500 and the Dow. High-growth tech stocks tend to benefit from expectations of lower rates because their value rests heavily on future earnings. Know where WTI Crude...
StocksNWI.com

Stocks rise on Wall Street, holding near their record highs

Stocks rose on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.
Posted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Stocks edge higher in early trading, holding near records

Stocks edged higher in early trading on Wall Street Monday and remained near record highs set last week after investors welcomed an update from the Federal Reserve. The central bank signaled that it will maintain low interest rates as the economy continues recovering from the pandemic. Markets have been choppy as investors tried to gauge how much and how quickly the Fed will ease its support.
StocksFortune

Crypto jumps, stocks rebound as investors brace for another big Fed week

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Friday's rally in stocks was no blip. At least it doesn't appear that way this morning. U.S. futures are climbing. Asia is rallying, and Europe is holding onto early gains.
Jackson, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Modest gains produce more record highs for S&P 500, Nasdaq

(AP) — Indexes on Wall Street closed with modest gains on Wednesday, driving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq composite to all-time highs for the second day in a row. Financial and energy companies led the way higher among stocks in the S&P 500. The benchmark index rose 0.2%, marking its fifth straight gain. A rise in bond yields, which allows lenders to charge higher interest rates on loans, helped push bank stocks higher. Health care and technology companies were among the laggards.

Comments / 0

Community Policy