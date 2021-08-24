Cancel
Tabor, SD

South Dakota man who threatened to blow up school decade ago jailed on bomb-making charges

Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
TABOR, S.D. — A South Dakota man is back behind bars on bomb-making charges, a decade after he was sentenced to a 10-year prison sentence for threatening to blow up a local high school.

Joseph Hansen, 29, of Tabor is facing a total of 11 charges, including unauthorized possession of substances with intent to make destructive devices. He made his first appearance in Bon Homme County Court Tuesday morning, four days after his neighbor called 911 to report hearing an explosion and seeing Hansen lying in his driveway, KELO reported.

Upon arrival, first responders found Hansen unresponsive and suffering from thermal burns, the TV station reported.

According to police, one witness interviewed claimed to have seen Hansen with a pipe bomb earlier in the day Friday, while a second witness told investigators that they had been inside Hansen’s home that day and witnessed him boiling gasoline that he claimed was for the manufacture of napalm.

Hansen told investigators that he had been planning to make 12 pipe bombs and had completed between three and five of the explosives before one accidentally detonated, KELO reported.

He is also charged with the sale, possession, or transportation of a destructive device, according to court documents.

In 2011, Hansen, then 18, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing ammunition and fireworks that investigators said he was planning to use to blow up Sisseton High School, KELO reported.

It was not immediately clear how much of the 10-year sentence Hansen served.

