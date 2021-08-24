'Dexter: New Blood' Will Reunite Father and Son With the Return of Harrison, Showrunner Clyde Phillips Reveals
It's safe to say that fans have been waiting a long time for Dexter to finally get the swan song the series deserved — and a new revival on Showtime titled Dexter: New Blood, which reunites star Michael C. Hall with showrunner Clyde Phillips, aims to do just that. When the show held its panel via virtual press conference at the Television Critics Association press tour on Tuesday, it was clear that getting a chance to do things over again was on everyone's mind, with an emphasis on the overarching theme of "fathers and sons," per Phillips.collider.com
Comments / 0