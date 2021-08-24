Cancel
Letter to the editor: It doesn’t have to be this way

The COVID situation is getting right back to where it was at its height. Thousands are dying each day. The rate of infection is one of the worst in the world. It was reported that some Southern states were begging KU’s hospital to accept patients they could not treat. The...

Related
Pharmaceuticalsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Let’s stop making excuses for the unvaccinated

In her Saturday letter to the editor, Annette Gallagher writes that “some people cannot take the vaccine for moral, ethical or religious reasons.” What is immoral or unethical about getting vaccinated against a virulent disease?. She goes on to say, “We are not hurting the economy or those who are...
HealthSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Insults won't coax vaccine skeptics to change their minds

Regarding the letter "Vaccine side effects nothing compared to chemotherapy" (Aug. 7): It seems there have been a number of letters lately condemning the unvaccinated, calling them everything from “cowardly” to “brainwashed” to “pampered little princes.” While I share these writers’ deep frustration, I am concerned that their messages undermine the very cause they so fervently support.
AdvocacySentinel & Enterprise

We can’t blame the unmasked and unvaccinated for being irresponsible? Really?

As thousands of unmasked motorcyclists caroused in the streets of Sturgis, S.D.; as protesters greet vaccine and mask mandates with comparisons to Hitler; as vaccination rates lag and COVID caseloads climb, we’re also seeing — paradoxically — a wave of sympathy for those who have failed to behave responsibly. “Don’t...
Public HealthLJWORLD

Opinion: Anger won’t stop spread of COVID

Last spring, with the COVID vaccine distributed widely, we anticipated a fall school start where children’s hugs rekindled long-separated friendships, teenagers high-fived favorite teachers and everyone could cheer the football team from the stands. It would be a return to in-person instruction and excitement for teaching and learning. The fall,...
Public HealthMother Jones

America’s Anti-Vaxxers Are Getting More Dangerous

Fight disinformation. Get a daily recap of the facts that matter. Sign up for the free Mother Jones newsletter. For a few brief weeks in the spring, it seemed as if the United States was poised to announce a small victory in the fight against the pandemic. A vaccine had arrived in record time. It was proven effective against serious illness and hospitalization, as an average of 2 million adults were getting inoculated each day and there seemed to be plenty of the Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson doses to go around. The media scrambled to write pieces about how to stay safe while still breaking free of isolation, and there were seemingly millions of rhapsodic tweets about our Hot Vax Summer.
Utah Stateksl.com

Why national eyes are on Utah Gov. Cox for COVID-19 bargaining, votes on Biden, Trump

Gov. Spencer Cox arrives for a briefing on COVID-19 at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Cox is getting more national attention for his nuanced political takes and how he’s been wrestling with the COVID-19 pandemic. (Spenser Heaps, Deseret News) SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is getting more national attention for his nuanced political takes and how he's been wrestling with theCOVID-19 pandemic.
Public HealthSouthwest Times Record

Opinion: It's time we declare war on COVID-19

I was a little depressed after checking the morning newsfeed. We have a federal government and some state governments that are still operating backward. My eyes must be suffering from allergies again as I think about the start of school this year and the number of students who may suffer, all because some mule-headed politicians still won't listen and insist on denying scientific evidence supporting the need for masks in schools until the vaccine is authorized for children under 12 years old.
Congress & CourtsMuscatine Journal

LETTER TO THE EDITOR: Miller-Meeks is a hypocrite

Republican Congresswoman Mariannette Miller-Meeks is an obnoxious hypocrite. She says in the Aug. 28 Journal that the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan was a “travesty,” and that President Biden should resign. What nonsense. First of all, the evacuation is on-going with almost 100,000 people airlifted to safety. Second, it appears that...
U.S. Politicspoliticsnc.com

Biden said out loud what a lot of Americans are thinking

Yesterday, Joe Biden nailed it. He stood before the American people and talked to them like adults about a very difficult situation. He explained what he is doing in Afghanistan and why. He took responsibility for what’s happening while admitting that the scenes we’re seeing are ugly and painful. He said out loud what a whole lot of Americans are thinking. It’s time to get out of there and damn the consequences.
Medical & BiotechPosted by
Best Life

The Pfizer CEO Just Made This Chilling COVID Prediction

There has been no shortage of curveballs that the pandemic has thrown at health experts and officials. Unfortunately, even as the scientific community continues to better understand COVID-19 and how to stop its spread with safety measures and effective vaccines, the virus itself can change with subtle mutations that can make our current protective measures instantly outdated. Now, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla has offered a prediction that a COVID variant that's completely vaccine-resistant will "likely" emerge at some point in the future.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Aerospace & Defensecowboystatedaily.com

Slain Wyoming Marine’s Family Walked Out on Meeting With Biden

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The family of the Wyoming Marine killed in a terrorist attack on Thursday refused to meet with President Joe Biden following a solemn ceremony at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware on Sunday. Roice McCollum, sister of Lance Cpl. Rylee McCollum,...
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...

