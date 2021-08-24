Yes, That Is a 'Jurassic Park' Reference in 'Fear Street,' According to Olivia Scott Welch
[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy.]When you’re obsessed with a movie, you see it everywhere. Driving behind a truck with logs? We must be in the middle of Final Destination 2! Is that stove-top popcorn? It must be a Scream reference! I play that game with those particular horror franchises a lot, but I’m the biggest offender of connecting dots that aren’t really there when it comes to Jurassic Park, so when a certain scene in Fear Street 1994 came up, I forced myself to reconsider. Yes, there’s Jell-O in the scene, but does that make it a deliberate Jurassic Park reference?collider.com
