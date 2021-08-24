Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Lala Kent Shows Exactly What's in Her Gucci Diaper Bag

By Abby Feiner
bravotv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLala Kent has an incredible collection of designer handbags, but there's one in particular she's wearing a lot these days: her Gucci diaper bag. In a recent Instagram Story photo, Lala, who welcomed her daughter Ocean with Randall Emmett in March, showed the chic bag with several products placed in front of it. "What's in my diaper bag for Ocean," she wrote. For changing and cleanliness needs, Lala keeps the bag packed with Pampers Pure Protection diapers, Pampers sensitive baby wipes, Aquaphor, and Honest diaper rash cream.

www.bravotv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randall Emmett
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Weekly#Diapers#Instagram Story#Pampers#Smily Mia#Tiffany Co
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Kourtney Kardashian Wore Her Slip Dress As A Skirt & Somehow It Works

When it comes to clever styling tricks, celebrities are a sartorial vault that keeps on giving. You can count on them having an unconventional way to wear practically any item — be it a printed maxi dress or a business casual shirt-and-skirt combo. One celeb you can rely on when it comes to unexpected outfit combos is Kourtney Kardashian, whose slip dress as a skirt ensemble exemplified one of the most unusual ways to wear the trusty wardrobe essential. She wore the aforementioned item posing for a series of mirror selfies that she recently shared on her Instagram page.
Celebritiestalesbuzz.com

Lala Kent says she’s not a ‘Pinterest-y’ mom

Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent has plenty to celebrate these days. Not only has Season 9 of the show finally finished filming, but her daughter, Ocean, also recently reached a new milestone. The sweet baby, who made her way into the world in March of this year, recently turned 5...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
whowhatwear

In Case You Were Wondering What the New Gucci It Bag Is, J.Lo Has It

If you ever want some insider info on what the newest It bag is but don't want to do a ton of research, just look at recent pictures of Jennifer Lopez. She can have any fashion item she wants so why wouldn't she always have the latest and greatest? She's also someone that clearly loves fashion (not all celebrities do), so you can trust her, which brings me to her new Gucci bag.
RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

Vanderpump Rules Moms Reunite for the First Time With All Their Babies

Watch: "Vanderpump Rules" Star Scheana Shay Welcomes Baby Girl. As Scheana Shay famously once said, "Hashtag: It's all happening!" The Vanderpump Rules star, who welcomed her first child with fiancé and rugby player Brock Davies in April, took to Instagram to share the sweet reunion she had with her past and present co-stars and fellow moms.
ApparelPopSugar

Lori Harvey's Sexy Outfit Reminded Us It's Time to Dust Off Our Espadrille Sandals

Allow Lori Harvey to remind you of a classic summer sandal: the espadrille. The stylish star, who is constantly giving us all the *feels* with her steamy couple pictures with boyfriend Michael B. Jordan, was seen shopping in Los Angles wearing a pair of chic white sandals. She looked absolutely incredible in a casual yet fashion-forward outfit consisting of a gray body-hugging tank dress paired with the shoes. At first glance, her sandals looked like flip-flops until she turned to the side and we realized they actually had straps along the heel, too!
CelebritiesPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Rihanna’s Grocery Run Look? Chanel Of Course

A grocery run doesn’t necessitate a designer look for most people, but Rihanna plays by her own rules. The eternally stylish star puts effort into every outfit, and last night in Tribeca, she hit up her local Whole Foods in her version of casual wear. Dressed in a little black jacket from Chanel’s pre-fall 2021 collection, ripped Gucci jeans, and Adidas sneakers, Rihanna kept things low-key yet luxurious. Distressed denim and a nice blazer are a fail safe combination, but Rihanna piled on the accessories to add visual interest.
Celebritiesbravotv.com

Check Out Kenya Moore's Beautiful New Pool and Dreamy Cabanas

The pool is complete at Moore Manor, and it has a resort-style seating area to boot. In a recent Instagram Story, Kenya Moore came at followers live from her morning "dip," and in the process she showed off the gorgeous results of a project that she'd started in August 2020.
Skin CareIn Style

What Exactly Is 10-Free Nail Polish?

In the world of nail polish, there are a plethora of options — and not just when it comes to colors. The lacquers of today come in several varieties when we're talking formulation. So whether you want to go with a traditional OG formula, a gel finish, or a plant-based alternative, there's something on the market for you. And you can also opt for a 10-free polish, which has become an option throughout all categories.
Tenniswmagazine.com

Kendall Jenner Wears a Fuzzy Bottega Veneta Dress on a Yacht

Summer is almost over, but for the Kardashian-Jenner clan, knitwear season is in full swing. Or maybe it never ended? The most famous sisters on the planet have spent their vacations in several envy-inducing locales, and apparently, Kendall Jenner is the latest sister to get the summer experimental knitwear memo as she luxuriates in the Corsican golden hour.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Footwear News

Bella Hadid Models Chunky Bubble Sneakers & Bright Orange Turtleneck Dress for Michael Kors’ Sporty New MKGO Campaign

Michael Kors is kicking off the fall season in style. The brand’s latest collection for its activewear line, MKGO, has just launched — along with a new ad campaign, starring Bella Hadid. For her central role in the campaign, the supermodel posed and strolled with pals Cindy Bruna and Ash Foo while modeling a deep orange ribbed turtleneck dress. The number featured Michael Kors’ signature lettering in panels running down the dress’ shoulders and sleeves. It also accented the straps of a dark brown and orange quilted belt bag and backpack, which added a sporty air to Hadid’s look. Set against the...
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
People

Camila Cabello Just Wore the Sustainable Sneakers That Hollywood Is Obsessed With

Spotted: Camila Cabello rocking Hollywood's go-to sustainable sneakers on TikTok. While dancing to Bad Bunny's "Yonaguni," the "Don't Go Yet" singer wrote "Shoutout to my new Allbirds, a sustainable shoe brand. Not an ad, I just love sustainable clothing." She pans towards at the end of the video to reveal an orange-colored pair of sneakers, which the brand recently confirmed to be Tree Dashers in Mirage.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Footwear News

Irina Shayk Gives the Little Black Dress a Silky Twist With the Edgiest Thigh-High Boots

Irina Shayk broke out two of this season’s biggest trends as she continued her bold trip around Ibiza, Spain. The supermodel shared her edgy style on Instagram last night, breaking out a silky black slip dress for a night on the town. Slip dresses, like low-rise jeans and bandana tops, are making their triumphant return from the late 1990s and early aughts; the effortlessly chic silhouette is favorited this year already by Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and more top stars and used to be a go-to pick for Longoria herself both on and off set back in the day. View this...
Theater & DancePosted by
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Hits the Town in a Sleek Bodysuit, Leather Pants & Chain-Linked Heels

Jennifer Lopez has her perfect dinner style on lock. The “Maid in Manhattan” actress grabbed a bite to eat at Olivetta in Los Angeles on Tuesday night in easygoing fashion, kicking off her look with a long-sleeve, high-neck bodysuit. The black top came tucked into paperbag leather pants with a light gray finish. A sleek piece of leather attire has become one of the biggest trends this year. Whether in the form of a top, pants or, in Kendall’s case, both, the effortlessly cool material offers an easy way to add a glam yet edgy touch to all looks, as exemplified by...

Comments / 0

Community Policy