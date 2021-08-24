Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
FIFA

FIFA, soccer bodies entitled to $200M as corruption victims

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGENEVA (AP) — The U.S. Department of Justice says FIFA and other soccer bodies are entitled to get more than $200 million from cash forfeited in a sprawling investigation of corruption in soccer. The DOJ says a first amount of $32.2 million will be paid into a “World Football Remission Fund” overseen by the FIFA Foundation charity. It’s the start of “returning funds to the victims of the FIFA bribery scandal” that rocked world soccer in 2015 and continues today. FIFA’s charity funds education, development and humanitarian relief projects. FIFA had asked federal prosecutors in 2016 for tens of millions of dollars in restitution.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Soccer#Corruption#Bribery#Ap Sports#Doj
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FIFA
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Sportsabc17news.com

Olympic official quizzed for 5 hours in Geneva forgery trial

GENEVA (AP) — Olympic power broker Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad al-Sabah was questioned in court for more than five hours Tuesday. He and four others are charged with forgery an alleged plot against two of the sheikh’s political rivals in Kuwait. The other defendants are the sheikh’s English former lawyer in Geneva, a Kuwaiti aide and two other lawyers who worked in the upscale Swiss city. Prosecutors say the defendants colluded in 2014 to try to authenticate potentially incriminating video footage of two prominent Kuwaiti political figures allegedly plotting a coup in Kuwait. The sheikh says in his defense he just “signed the documents presented by my lawyer.”
FIFAkfgo.com

FIFA negotiating evacuation of soccer players, others from Afghanistan

(Reuters) – Soccer’s world governing body FIFA said it is negotiating the “extremely challenging” evacuation of soccer players and other athletes from Afghanistan after the Taliban’s takeover of power. Islamic State suicide bombers killed scores https://www.reuters.com/article/us-afghanistan-conflict/u-s-braces-for-more-isis-attacks-after-carnage-at-kabul-airport-idUSKBN2FS052 of civilians and at least 13 U.S. troops on Thursday, striking the Kabul airport...
FIFAsportspromedia.com

Fifa to share in US$200m compensation from 2015 corruption scandal

More than US$200million in stolen funds relating to the 2015 scandal will be returned to Fifa and two other continental governing bodies. The money was seized from the bank accounts of former officials who were prosecuted for corruption and will be returned to soccer's global governing body, Concacaf, which oversees the sport in North and Central America, as well as the Caribbean, and South American body Conmebol by the United States Department of Justice.
FIFAinsidersport.com

FIFA to distribute $200 in stolen funds to regional bodies

FIFA has detailed plans to distribute $200 million in compensation to two regional football governing bodies, relating to the 2015 scandal which resulted in the downfall of President Sepp Blatter. The $200 million package will compensate for funds stolen during the 2015 controversy, which saw fraud, bribery, money laundering and...
Premier LeagueMetro International

Soccer – FIFA’s Infantino asks Premier League and LaLiga to release players for World Cup qualifiers

(Reuters) – The English Premier League and Spain’s LaLiga should release players for World Cup qualifiers next month to “preserve and protect sporting integrity”, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday. While the Premier League has refused to release players https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england/soccer-premier-league-wont-release-players-for-internationals-in-red-list-countries-idUKKBN2FP1O8 headed to countries on the United Kingdom’s ‘red list’...
Brooklyn, NYPosted by
Shore News Network

Justice Department Approves Remission of Over $32 Million in Forfeited Funds to Victims in the FIFA Corruption Case

BROOKLYN, NY – The Department of Justice announced today that it will begin the process of remitting forfeited funds to FIFA, the world organizing body of soccer; CONCACAF, the confederation responsible for soccer governance in North and Central America, among other regions; CONMEBOL, the confederation responsible for soccer governance in South America; and various constituent national soccer federations (collectively, the “Victims”). The Department granted a joint petition for remission filed by the Victims, recognizing losses and granting remission up to a total of more than $201 million, of which $32.3 million in forfeited funds has been approved for an initial distribution. In total, well over the amount granted has been seized and has been or is expected to be forfeited to the United States in the Eastern District of New York as part of the government’s long-running investigation and prosecution of corruption in international soccer.
Premier Leaguekfgo.com

Soccer-FIFA’s Infantino asks Premier League and LaLiga to release players for World Cup qualifiers

(Reuters) -The English Premier League and Spain’s LaLiga should release players for World Cup qualifiers next month to “preserve and protect sporting integrity”, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said on Wednesday. While the Premier League has refused to release players https://www.reuters.com/article/uk-health-coronavirus-soccer-england/soccer-premier-league-wont-release-players-for-internationals-in-red-list-countries-idUKKBN2FP1O8 headed to countries on the United Kingdom’s ‘red list’ due...
FIFAWorld Soccer Talk

US hands FIFA $201m confiscated taken from corrupt officials

Paris (AFP) – The US Department of Justice has agreed to hand FIFA $201 million (171m euros) confiscated from corrupt football administrators, the governing body of world football announced on Tuesday. Most of the cash comes from US legal actions in the wake of the “FIFAgate” scandal, which erupted in...
FIFAESPN

FIFA to receive over $201 million in forfeited funds from corruption probe

FIFA will receive over $201 million in forfeited funds seized during a global football corruption probe, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday. Since the DOJ unveiled the corruption probe in 2015, more than 50 defendants have been criminally charged. A total of 27 people and four corporate entities have pleaded guilty, and two people were convicted at trial.
FIFAchatsports.com

FIFA, Deemed a Victim of Its Own Scandal, Will Share $200 Million Payout

FIFA, Gianni Infantino Riovaldi, United States of America, United States Department of Justice. Even as top soccer officials were still being arrested as part of a sprawling corruption investigation in 2015, lawyers for the sport’s global governing body and U.S. prosecutors began to embrace an intriguing premise:. The soccer organization,...
FIFAThe Guardian

Fifa awarded $201m in forfeited funds seized after global corruption probe

Fifa, world football’s governing body, will receive over $201m (£146.5m) in forfeited funds seized during a global corruption probe, the United States Department of Justice (DOJ), said on Tuesday. Since the DOJ unveiled the corruption probe in 2015, more than 50 defendants have been criminally charged. Twenty seven people and...
Congress & CourtsWKTV

US Justice Department awards FIFA and other football governing bodies more than $200M following corruption investigation

A six-year corruption investigation into bribery schemes in multiple world football organizations ended Tuesday. The US Department of Justice awarded $201 million to FIFA, international football's governing body; CONCACAF, the confederation overseeing football in North and Central America along with the Caribbean countries; CONMEBOL, the governing confederation in South America, and other affected entities.
New York City, NYwhbl.com

Ex-El Salvador soccer chief pleads guilty in FIFA corruption probe

NEW YORK (Reuters) – The former president of El Salvador’s soccer federation pleaded guilty on Monday to a racketeering conspiracy charge arising from a global soccer corruption probe involving the payment of bribes to stage and broadcast matches. Reynaldo Vasquez, 65, the former president of the Federacion Salvadorena de Futbol...
UEFAabc17news.com

Real Madrid to sign exciting France midfielder Camavinga

MADRID (AP) — Real Madrid is signing one of the most exciting players in French soccer but it isn’t Kylian Mbappe. Eduardo Camavinga is an 18-year-old center midfielder. He agreed to a six-year deal with Madrid on the final day of the European summer transfer window. The fee wasn’t disclosed by the Spanish club in its brief statement which only confirmed a deal had been reached with French club Rennes. Camavinga made his debut for France’s senior team in September last year. At 17 years and 303 days, he became the third youngest player in the history of the national team.
Africathewestsidegazette.com

Three Years On, Victims Of Zimbabwean Military Brutality Await Justice

HARARE, Zimbabwe — Ishmael Kumeri, a fruit and vegetable vendor, was guarding his wares during a post-election demonstration in central Harare, Zimbabwe’s capital city, on Aug. 1, 2018, when the military shot him dead. Nothing has been forthcoming despite recommendations from a commission of inquiry into the shootings for the...
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Spain, rights groups disagree over rights of child migrants

MADRID (AP) — Spanish officials sought to justify Tuesday their policy of sending unaccompanied child migrants back to Morocco, while 28 human rights organizations wrote to the Spanish prime minister urging him to end it immediately. Hundreds of unaccompanied minors were among a surge of 10,000 people who tried to...
San Diego, CAfox5sandiego.com

UCSD alum scores in US loss to Japan in FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The United States lost to Japan, 4-3, in the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup Saturday in Moscow, despite a goal by UC San Diego alumnus Alessandro Canale. Canale’s goal in the 29th minute cut Japan’s lead to 3-2. Japan increased its lead to 4-2 two minutes later on Shusei Yamauchi’s goal. The Americans again pulled within one on Nicolas Perea’s goal in the 34th minute of the 36-minute game, but were unable to score the equalizer.
MLSstarsandstripesfc.com

USA vs. El Salvador, 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying: Scouting El Salvador

The United States Men’s National Team starts the third round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying against El Salvador at the Estadio Cuscatlán in San Salvador. Gregg Berhalter is looking to get off on the right foot, and three away points would be a strong step in the right direction. Easy opponents are rare at this stage of the competition, with the upcoming three-match slate presenting a set of varied challenges.

Comments / 0

Community Policy