Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Morgan Whittaker scores quick-fire hat-trick as Swansea ease past Plymouth

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dGLsl_0bbg1KWl00
Morgan Whittaker netted a hat-trick for Swansea (Simon Galloway/PA) (PA Wire)

Morgan Whittaker scored a second-half hat-trick as Swansea claimed a 4-1 home victory over Plymouth which saw them advance into the third round of the Carabao Cup.

Three late goals from Whittaker – in the space of 12 minutes – put Russell Martin’s side through, while Daniel Williams also scored for the Swans before Rhys Shirley equalised for the League One side.

The Swans opened the scoring in the 29th minute with Williams’ shot from just outside the box finding the back of the net, after taking a huge deflection off the leg of Plymouth goalkeeper Callum Burton.

Swansea’s Ryan Manning received the game’s first yellow card for charging into Panutche Camara and the hosts threatened for the rest of the first half and turned around with a 1-0 lead.

Just after the hour mark, 18-year-old Shirley’s volley found the back of the net after a terrific cross from Adam Randell.

The game looked to be heading towards a penalty shootout, but a tremendous long-range shot from Whittaker put Swansea back ahead in the 79th minute.

And Whittaker claimed a second goal with four minutes remaining with a terrific through ball from Jamal Lowe allowing him to score Swansea’s third.

And Whittaker struck again at the death with his low shot putting the result beyond doubt for the Championship side.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan Manning
Person
Russell Martin
Person
Morgan Whittaker
Person
Jamal Lowe
Person
Callum Burton
Person
Adam Randell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Panutche Camara
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Sam Clucas scores at former club Swansea as Stoke ease to away win

Sam Clucas starred against his former side as Stoke saw off Swansea 3-1 to maintain their impressive unbeaten start to the new Championship season. Clucas, who left the Swans in 2018, scored the Potters’ second and rubbed salt in the wound of the home supporters by taunting them with his celebration.
Premier LeagueBBC

Jordon Garrick: Swansea winger joins Plymouth on loan

Plymouth Argyle have signed Jordon Garrick on a season-long loan from Swansea City. The winger, 23, has made 19 appearances for the Swans and scored two goals since his debut in 2019. He joined the Welsh side four years previously. In February, Garrick signed for Swindon Town on loan for...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Ryan Lowe lauds Plymouth attitude after easing past Shrewsbury

Plymouth manager Ryan Lowe insisted his side can open up any team in League One after they scored three without reply against Shrewsbury. Ryan Hardie’s first-half strike was followed by a Luke Jephcott effort before the former bagged his second to send the travelling Pilgrims home happy. It was Argyle’s...
Shinnston, WVWBOY

Wilson’s early hat trick lifts Cougars over Blue Eagles

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The Lincoln girls soccer team opened their season not only with a win, but a shut out over Magnolia on Monday. Lincoln got off to an ideal start with three straight goals for sophomore Kira Wilson. Wilson scored a hat trick in the first 15 minutes of the game to give the Cougars a quick 3-0 lead.
Pittsburgh, PAPITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Russell Cicerone scores 1st hat trick in Riverhounds rout

After having his penalty attempt stopped two minutes into the game, Russell Cicerone was left shaking his head with a look of disappointment on his face. Little did he know at the time he would be in store for a big night on the scoresheet. Two minutes after the missed...
Philadelphia, PAOnward State

Things That Took Longer Than Payton Linnehan’s Hat Trick

Penn State women’s soccer won its second game of the season against La Salle on Sunday, continuing its perfect start. More notably, the 4-0 victory was headlined by junior Payton Linnehan, who scored a hat trick in the span of three minutes and 24 seconds around the half-hour mark. First,...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Cameron Archer scores hat-trick on first start as Aston Villa hit Barrow for six

Cameron Archer scored a hat-trick on a dream first start for Aston Villa as Dean Smith’s much-changed side cruised to a comprehensive 6-0 Carabao Cup win at Barrow. Having returned to the competition last season after 48 years playing non-league football, the TV cameras were in town as Mark Cooper looked to oversee one of the Bluebirds’ greatest cup triumphs.
Societyfourfourtwo.com

Swansea player subjected to racist abuse after Plymouth cup win

Swansea have revealed an unnamed player was the subject of an alleged racist tweet following their Carabao Cup win over Plymouth on Tuesday. The Sky Bet Championship club condemned the abuse but thanked both the English Football League and Twitter for their swift action which saw the post quickly deleted.
Premier LeagueMetro International

Soccer-Aubameyang grabs a hat-trick as Arsenal hit West Brom for six

LONDON (Reuters) -Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang started his season with a hat-trick as Arsenal shook off their Premier League troubles and hit second tier West Bromwich Albion for six to reach the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday. Southampton went two goals better, dealing fourth tier Newport County an 8-0...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Sunderland sink Blackpool with Aiden O’Brien hat-trick

Aiden O’Brien’s first hat-trick since September 2015 saw Sunderland stun Championship Blackpool 3-2 and book a place in the third round of the Carabao Cup. Shayne Lavery opened the scoring for Blackpool before O’Brien did the damage for the League One visitors at Bloomfield Road. Josh Bowler seemingly sent the...
Monticello, INNewsbug.info

Hat trick propels Twin Lakes girls to season-opening soccer win

MONTICELLO — During pregame warmups prior to Twin Lakes’ girls season-opening soccer game against Rossville, team captain Karstin McCloskey appeared to be saving her energy. McCloskey, the team’s junior captain, lightly tapped a couple of balls toward the net, did some of the usual stretching, running and — on this...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Mohamed Elyounoussi happy with Southampton hat-trick

Mohamed Elyounoussi was delighted with his hat-trick in Southampton's 8-0 Carabao Cup win at Newport. Saints were in unforgiving mood against the League Two side, with debutant Armando Broja netting a brace alongside further goals from Nathan Tella, Kyle Walker-Peters and Nathan Redmond. "It's always nice to score goals," Elyounoussi...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Preston ease to victory over Swansea

Preston made it back-to-back league wins after coming from behind to beat Swansea 3-1 at Deepdale. Joel Piroe put the Welsh side ahead with a composed finish after 19 minutes. But they switched off and were immediately pegged back when Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg levelled less than two minutes later.
Premier LeagueESPN

Romelu Lukaku scores on return as Chelsea ease past Arsenal

Romelu Lukaku scored on his return to Chelsea as they eased to an impressive 2-0 win at Arsenal on Sunday. Lukaku re-joined Chelsea from Inter Milan this summer for a club record fee of £97.5 million and produced a commanding display on his second debut. - Stream ESPN FC Daily...

Comments / 0

Community Policy