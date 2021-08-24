LEGO Technic 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck building set works with a connected app

Make your home’s timepiece stand out with the MB&F + L’Epée 1839 Balthazar robot clock. This 40-centimeter-tall robotic clock includes 618 micro-engineered components. Each beautifully finished piece gives the robot a truly gorgeous look. Moreover, Balthazar weighs more than 8 kilograms, making it a hefty, sturdy clock. Available in three colors—green, black, and silver—this clock comes in just 50 pieces of each. So you’ll get a clock that’s quite unique. Perhaps the most uncommon feature of this clock is that it is different on each side. One side has a robot’s face and body, while the other side has a skeleton’s face and body. Furthermore, it has a 35-day power reserve, and the clockwork displays slow jumping hours and minutes from the discs on its chest. This robot is always on guard, no matter where you stand him, as he has a smiling and a dark side.