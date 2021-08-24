Cancel
LEGO Technic 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck building set works with a connected app

By Lauren Wadowsky
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Adults and kids alike will enjoy building the LEGO Technic 4×4 Mercedes-Benz Zetros Trial Truck building set. This model of the original truck comes with some pretty cool functions using the LEGO Technic CONTROL + app. What’s more, this LEGO building set has authentic details like a working suspension on all its wheels, a gearbox, and differential locking. You also get racing-themed stickers and 2 fire extinguishers. What’s more, you can even use the flags to set up an obstacle course to test the truck’s skills. Additionally, the set is ideal for adults and kids ages 12 and up. So you can totally work with your child on this project, which includes 2,110 pieces. Moreover, the vehicle operates via a Bluetooth-controlled smart hub, 3 large motors, and 1 medium motor.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns.

