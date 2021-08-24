Striline HydroTonic Shaker Bottle has a watertight screw-on supplement container
Get more out of your water bottle with the Striline HydroTonic Shaker Bottle. This workout accessory has a 50-gram supplement container that sits on top of the bottle. With a two-part design, the container lets you store 25 grams of pre-workout on one side and 25 grams of protein powder on the other. Moreover, the top piece of the supplement container conveniently fits into the lid when screwed on. And, when you screw the lid on, the container becomes watertight. Furthermore, the inside of the 28-ounce bottle has a curved shape, which maximizes blending abilities without a ball. And it even fits in most cupholders, too! You can even remove the top cap to use it as a supplement scooper when you’re on the go. Made of Tritan Renew plastic, it’s super strong, BPA and BPS free, and 50% recycled. Finally, this proprietary shaker bottle evolves as your goals do.thegadgetflow.com
