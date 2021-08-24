Striline HydroTonic Shaker Bottle has a watertight screw-on supplement container

Taking your water bottle everywhere can get inconvenient. It’s like fitting a round peg in a square hole trying to get your bottle in your bag. Not so with the memobottle stainless steel water bottle. Built for life, it has a flat, paper-inspired design that fits easily in your bag right next to everything else. It’ll easily fit in airplane seat pockets, too, as it goes where other bottles can’t and makes the most of the space you have. Furthermore, optimized for easy carrying and traveling, it keeps you hydrated wherever you go. Additionally, this bottle has a wide mouthpiece with internalized thread that keeps it watertight. Moreover, choose from Matte Black and Matte White color options, each of which comes in four sizes: 33, 20, 16, and 8 ounces. So no matter wherever you go or how much you drink, you’ll find a memobottle for your bag and needs.