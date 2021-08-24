Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Oldham beat Accrington on penalties to reach third round as fans disrupt clash

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z6uAZ_0bbfzOxH00
Laurie Walker saved two penalties (John Walton/PA) (PA Wire)

Oldham could face another FA investigation after disgruntled fans disrupted their 5-4 penalty shoot-out victory against League One Accrington in the Carabao Cup.

Supporters invaded the pitch after Saturday’s league defeat by Colchester, then tennis balls were launched onto the field in the fourth minute of this match, causing a minute-long delay.

Oldham won the tie after goalkeeper Laurie Walker saved spot-kicks from Dion Charles and Matt Butcher as the game ended goalless after 90 minutes.

Fans again ran onto the pitch to celebrate after the penalties.

Accrington threatened first when Joe Pritchard saw a header saved by Walker.

David Morgan then let fly from 25 yards, but again Walker was equal to the task.

In the 25th minute Oldham ought to have struck when Hallam Hope fired straight at keeper Toby Savin following an error by Stanley skipper Ross Sykes.

Seconds before the interval Stanley midfielder Matt Butcher curled a terrific 20-yarder inches off target.

After the restart Hope wasted another great chance when he scooped over the top after meeting Dylan Bahamboula’s precise pass.

Stanley replied with Joel Mumbongo leaping highest before heading narrowly wide.

Oldham’s Junior Luamba glanced a free header well off target shortly before the game headed to penalties.

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

35K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hallam Hope
Person
Toby Savin
Person
Matt Butcher
Person
Dion Charles
Person
Dylan Bahamboula
Person
Matt Ross
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennis Balls#Fa#League One Accrington#Colchester
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Harvey Saunders strike helps Bristol Rovers beat Oldham

A first-half goal from Harvey Saunders proved enough to give Bristol Rovers a 1-0 League Two victory over Oldham at the Memorial Stadium. Saunders broke the deadlock in the 35th minute, powerfully heading home Harry Anderson’s left-wing cross, with the ball taking a deflection on its way in. The strike...
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Liverpool to face Norwich City in Carabao Cup third round

The Reds were paired with Daniel Farke's side in Wednesday night’s draw as they enter a competition they have won on eight occasions previously. Third-round ties are scheduled to be played in the week commencing September 20. Full fixture details will be confirmed on Liverpoolfc.com in due course.
Premier LeagueSkySports

Newcastle 0-0 Burnley (3-4 on pens): Clarets progress to Carabao Cup third round on penalties

Wayne Hennessey was the hero as he denied Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron in a penalty shootout to edge Burnley past Newcastle and into the Carabao Cup third round. The Wales international had earlier produced fine stops from Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle and Javier Manquillo to ensure the game finished 0-0 after 90 minutes in front of a crowd of 30,082 at St James' Park.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Keith Curle admits Oldham expected crowd protest during Accrington win

Oldham boss Keith Curle admitted that he had been warned of another possible fan protest during his team’s eventual 5-4 penalty shoot-out win against League One Accrington. Saturday’s pitch invasion is already being investigated by the FA and in the fourth minute of this game supporters launched tennis balls onto the field in protest at the club’s ownership.
Soccervavel.com

Gillingham 1-1 Cheltenham: Town beat Gills to reach round three

Cheltenham Town beat Gillingham 5-4 on penalties on Tuesday evening to progress to the third round of the EFL Cup. After Alfie May had cancelled out Vadaine Oliver’s opener, Ellis Chapman scored the winning penalty for Cheltenham after Stuart O’Keefe had missed earlier on for Gillingham. Story of the match.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Who will we play in the third round of the Carabao Cup?

Our first domestic cup outing of the new season will take place during the week commencing 20 September, though the precise date and kick-off time are yet to be confirmed. The match with the Hammers follows just days after our trip to the London Stadium to face David Moyes's side in the Premier League (Sunday 19 September, kick-off 14:00 BST), and precedes our home match with Aston Villa the following Saturday (kick-off 15:00 BST).
Premier LeagueSB Nation

Tottenham drawn away to Wolves in League Cup Third Round

I hope you liked last Sunday’s win over Wolves at Molineux, because we get to do it all over again! The draw for the third round of the League/Carabao Cup took place this evening at the conclusion of today’s matches, and Spurs were drawn away at Wolves. Again. The League...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Manchester City Discover Carabao Cup Third Round Opponent

The Blues, who are bidding to win the competition for a fifth straight season, after beating Tottenham last year to secure the trophy for an eighth time, will begin their defence at home to Wycombe. Pep Guardiola hasn't lost a game in the competition since 2016, with City having been...
Premier LeagueYardbarker

Chelsea to Face Aston Villa in Carabao Cup Third Round

Chelsea will face Aston Villa at home in the third round of the Carabao Cup it has been confirmed. Thomas Tuchel's side will be at Stamford Bridge to face Dean Smith's side next month. Ties will be played on the week commencing of September 20. Full confirmed draw. QPR vs...
AdvocacyBBC

Oldham Athletic fans' groups demand to meet owners amid protests

Two supporters' groups, including 3% shareholders Oldham Athletic Supporters Federation, have called for a meeting with the Latics' owners and board amid fan unrest at the state of the club. In a statement, the Push the Boundary group and OASF have clarified the meeting must be with one or both...
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Hennessey stars on debut as Burnley beat Newcastle on penalties

Burnley have advanced to the Carabao Cup third-round with a penalty shootout win over Newcastle United. Wayne Hennessey was a star on debut for the Clarets, making incredible stops to deny Jeff Hendrick, Dwight Gayle and Javier Manquillo in normal time. The Welshman repeated his heroics in the shootout by...
SoccerPosted by
newschain

Daniel Harvie a doubt for MK Dons’ clash with Accrington

MK Dons will assess defender Daniel Harvie ahead of the visit of Accrington in Sky Bet League One. Harvie missed last week’s draw at Ipswich under concussion protocols after a bang to the head in the previous game against Charlton. Forward Max Watters is nearing fitness after an ankle injury...
Premier LeagueSkySports

Burnley 1-1 Leeds: Patrick Bamford's late equaliser extends Clarets' winless home run to 12 league games

Patrick Bamford denied Burnley a first home win since February with his late poacher's effort earning Leeds a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor. Leeds had been happy enough to go toe-to-toe with the Clarets' attritional style before Burnley's pressure finally told on the hour mark for the opener, when Chris Wood's glancing touch on Matt Lowton's shot from a corner deceived Illan Meslier.

Comments / 0

Community Policy