The next Garcetti: Feuer? Buscaino? Karen Bass???

A new poll shows Democrat Congresswoman Karen Bass is the favorite to become Los Angeles’ next mayor, even though she hasn’t officially announced she’s running. The poll, by California-based public opinion research firm, shows more than a quarter of democrats surveyed prefer Bass to other official and potential candidates. Bass represents California’s 37th Congressional District including L-A, Culver City and Inglewood. Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner, City Attorney Mike Feuer, City Council President Nury Martinez, and Councilman Joe Buscaino also have significant support. Beutner and Martinez also have not announced they’re running for mayor next year.