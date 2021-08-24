Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

The next Garcetti: Feuer? Buscaino? Karen Bass???

KABC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new poll shows Democrat Congresswoman Karen Bass is the favorite to become Los Angeles’ next mayor, even though she hasn’t officially announced she’s running. The poll, by California-based public opinion research firm, shows more than a quarter of democrats surveyed prefer Bass to other official and potential candidates. Bass represents California’s 37th Congressional District including L-A, Culver City and Inglewood. Former LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner, City Attorney Mike Feuer, City Council President Nury Martinez, and Councilman Joe Buscaino also have significant support. Beutner and Martinez also have not announced they’re running for mayor next year.

www.kabc.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
City
Inglewood, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Elections
Local
California Elections
City
Culver City, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Government
Los Angeles, CA
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nury Martinez
Person
Austin Beutner
Person
Mike Feuer
Person
Karen Bass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Attorney#Democrats#Lausd#City Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Supreme Court declines to block Texas abortion law

The Supreme Court has declined to block a deeply divisive Texas law that bans abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy — and effectively outlaws the procedure in most cases. Just after midnight on Thursday, the court issued a ruling that denies an emergency appeal from abortion providers by a...
Aurora, COPosted by
The Associated Press

Officers, medics indicted in 2019 death of Elijah McClain

DENVER (AP) — Three suburban Denver police officers and two paramedics were indicted on manslaughter and other charges in the 2019 death of Elijah McClain, a 23-year-old Black man put into a chokehold and injected with a powerful sedative in a fatal encounter that provoked national outcry during racial injustice protests last year.
Winston-salem, NCPosted by
NBC News

Shooting at North Carolina high school prompts lockdown, police say

A large police presence has responded to a high school in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, following what officials said was a school shooting. Authorities are working to clear Mount Tabor High School room by room, Winston-Salem City Manager Lee Garrity told NBC News on Wednesday. The scene is still active and it’s unclear if anyone was injured or if a suspect is still at large.
NFLABC News

Patriots' release of Cam Newton sparks new questions over NFL and vaccines

The New England Patriots' sudden release of quarterback Cam Newton sent shock waves around the league and has raised new questions on whether the COVID-19 vaccine played a role. Newton, a Heisman Trophy winner, 2015 NFL MVP, three-time Pro Bowler and the top choice to take over Tom Brady's spot,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy