Joseph Dittmar: sharing memories of 9/11 escape is 'my therapy'

By Agence France-Presse
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVeering between laughter and tears, Joseph Dittmar narrates his memories of escaping from near the top of the World Trade Center on 9/11, a journey filled with fateful split-second decisions — and says it is in the retelling that he finds peace. The then 44-year-old father-of-four’s descent from the 105th...

