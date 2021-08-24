Cancel
What’s the T-Mobile Breach and Will It Affect You?

By Anina Ot
makeuseof.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cell phone carrier, T-Mobile, has confirmed the rumors of a large-scale data breach. Initially, T-Mobile reassured users that no phone numbers, passwords, PINs, or financial information were compromised. They soon after retracted their statement and advised users to change critical information. But what’s the nature of the T-Mobile breach?...

TechnologyPosted by
Vice

T-Mobile Faces Class Action Lawsuit Over Massive Data Breach

Hacking. Disinformation. Surveillance. CYBER is Motherboard's podcast and reporting on the dark underbelly of the internet. T-Mobile is facing a class action lawsuit for its most recent data breach, in which hackers stole data on at least 47 million current, former, and prospective customers, including Social Security Numbers, according to a copy of the class action complaint filed in a Washington court.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Cell Service, Your Phone May Not Work Soon

The world of cell phones has changed drastically in the past decade, both in the technology we use and the industry that runs the networks that keep you connected. Some improvements have made it easier to use our devices in ways we never dreamed possible, while others simply make it less likely you'll drop a call. But there are certain changes in the works that could see a popular cell service provider shut down a major network in the coming months, leaving millions with a phone that may not work. Read on to see which wireless company might be dropped from the airwaves.
TechnologyCNET

Is your password on the dark web after the T-Mobile data breach? How to check

Were you part of the T-Mobile hack? T-Mobile said the hack exposed personal data of more than 7.8 million current customers and 40 million former or prospective customers, including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers and other personal information. In total, more than 50 million current, former and prospective customers for T-Mobile and its prepaid Metro network may have been compromised. No financial information, account numbers or passwords were stolen, the company said.
Cell PhonesMac Observer

Speed Tests Reveal the Fastest Mobile Network in the United States

In its twelfth annual network test, PCMag traveled over 10,000 miles across the U.S. to test the speeds of mobile networks AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. One result? T-Mobile’s mid-band 5G network is the fastest in the nation. 2021 Network Speed Test. The test involved surveys in 30 major cities and...
Cell Phonestheeastcountygazette.com

T-Mobile Offers McAfee Identity Protection for 2 Years. Avail It Now

Earlier this week, T-Mobile reported a data breach affecting 47 million users including former & expected users. Now, after initial investigation, the tally has increased by 5.3 million customers to reach 53 million. This update has come days after the U.S. Federal Communications Commission(FCC) opened an investigation into the latest...
TechnologyPosted by
BoardingArea

Victim of Recent T-Mobile Data Breach? Freeze your 3 Credit Reports Right Away

Good afternoon everyone. If you are an existing, former, or potential future T-Mobile customer, you may have heard about the massive data breach affecting ~53 million customers. Depending on your current relationship with T-Mobile, your name, date of birth, social security number, driver’s license number, telephone number, and mobile device information may have been stolen by hackers. After your data is stolen in a data breach, there is really nothing you can do to get that information back (it is out in the universe forever), but you can protect yourself and your finances by freezing your 3 credit reports with Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion (read this post on steps to freeze your credit reports). The only thing T-Mobile has said so far is that “T-Mobile’s response includes offering two years of free identity-theft protection software to customers whose data was compromised.”
TechnologyCNET

T-Mobile's 2021 cyberattack: 4 ways to protect your personal data after a breach

T-Mobile is still investigating last week's massive data breach, which affected over 54 million people, and not just active subscribers. The breach includes names, driver's license numbers, Social Security numbers and device identification (IMEI and IMSI) numbers for subscribers, former customers and prospective customers who may have been interested in T-Mobile service at one point. The breach includes customers of Metro by T-Mobile too. That means almost anyone who's given their information to T-Mobile could be affected.
Cell PhonesPosted by
Reuters

T-Mobile investigating claims of customer data breach

(Reuters) -T-Mobile is investigating a claim on an online forum post which says the personal data of over 100 million users have been breached, the company said. “We are aware of claims made in an underground forum and have been actively investigating their validity. We do not have any additional information to share at this time,” a T-Mobile spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.
TechnologyPosted by
TechRadar

Millions of seniors hit by major data breach

Cybersecurity researchers have found a misconfigured Amazon S3 bucket that exposed personally identifiable information (PII) of over three million US senior citizens. Discovered by researchers at WizCase, the cloud storage bucket belonged to SeniorAdvisor, which describes itself as the largest ratings and reviews website for senior care and services across the US and Canada.
Cell PhonesFox 13 Now - Salt Lake City

Stopping spam calls using apps and settings on your smartphone

Let's be honest, spam calls can be a real pain, especially when they seem real, but there are a few things you can try in order to prevent them from going through. The first thing to try is turning on settings that are already on your smartphone. On an Android...
Cell Phonestmonews.com

T-Mobile offers free iPhone 12 to switchers (no trade-in necessary)

This back-to-school season, T-Mobile is running a few promotions that might encourage non-customers to make the switch. Starting today, new customers can get a free Apple iPhone 12 when they bring their number to T-Mobile and activate service under the Magenta MAX plan. The best thing about this deal is that it doesn’t need any trade-ins. You’ll receive up to $830 off via 24 monthly bill credits in exchange for your iPhone 12 purchase.
TechnologyThe Spokesman-Review

T-Mobile users have options to deal with breach

This week, the wireless carrier T-Mobile confirmed reports of a major data breach in which hackers obtained personal information belonging to more than 40 million past, present and potential customers. For some people, that means their full names, date of birth, social security numbers and even information from their driver’s...
TechnologyWashington Post

T-Mobile CEO apologizes after company gets hit by yet another hack

The chief executive of America’s second-largest wireless network apologized to millions of customers who had their data stolen in a hack of the company’s systems — the fourth in just five years, according to an analyst. The hack resulted in the exposure of personal information including names, driver's license numbers...

