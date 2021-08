On Wednesday, the Instagram account @rap posted a photo of Tony Hawk with the caption: “#TonyHawk’s blood is being used in $500 limited-edition skateboards. Y’all rockin with it⁉️” Lil Nas X left a comment on the post: “nah he tweakin.” Now it feels like nearly all of Instagram is posting the exact same comment all over the app. Lil Nas X also tweeted “now that tony hawk has released skateboards with his blood painted on them, and there was no public outrage, are y’all ready to admit y’all were never actually upset over the blood in the shoes? and maybe u were mad for some other reason?” Instagram released this statement “Yeah we tweakin, but only a little bit. We’re aware that some people are having issues loading their comments (we’re fixing that) and that some are seeing a bunch of comments saying “nah he tweakin” (what is that?). More soon!”