Thistledown Results Tuesday August 24th, 2021

By The Associated Press
midfloridanewspapers.com
 7 days ago

7th-$18,200, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.620, 48.260, 1:12.800, 00.000, 00.000, 1:38.420. a-Turn to Me Sucree121331-11-1½1-31-81-11A. Serpa0.70. Designate119712-12-3½2-4½2-4½2-½R. Mejias7.70. a-Little Matilda121655-hd5-hd5-23-½3-1¼B. Tapara0.70. Meet Me Half Way123144-34-44-½5-2½4-1¾M. Franklin11.70. Backsplash123423-½3-hd3-24-15-3E. Paucar1.80. Spring City Gal119277776-hd6-2¼D. Haldar13.60. Hidatsa Park119566-16-hd6-hd77A. Chavez29.30. 1 (3)a-Turn to Me Sucree3.402.202.10. 6...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hastings Racecourse Early Entries, Tuesday August 24th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Racing River (L), 120S. Morales2-5-2Brian Phillips. 2nd-$15,000, Maiden Claiming $16,000-$12,500, 2-Year-Olds , Three and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Jersey Point , 116S. Moralesx-x-xCraig MacPherson. 2Anaamy (L), 116E. Hernandez3-4-2Mark Cloutier. 3Country Cowboy (L), 119L. Seecharan5-6-xMark Cloutier. 4Amanda (M), 116A. Martix-x-xDino Condilenios. 5Kiki...
Belton, TXbeltontigerathletics.com

BVB Itinerary Tuesday, August 24th at Pflugerville Weiss

**All ticket sales for Pflugerville Weiss HS will be online only; no cash at gate. You may purchase tickets by following this link:https://www.vancoevents.com/QXQ. **Please be prepared to wear masks in the building to honor their request. **Gym entrance is #29. Freshmen will play in the gym to the right, and...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Prairie Meadows-6-Add

6th_$38,438, alc, 3YO up, 1mi, clear. Off 6:10. Time 1:37.67. Fast. Also Ran_Whiskey Wednesday, Moon in the Sky, Secret Life Style. $0.5 Pick 3 (4-6-6) 3 Correct Paid $12.35. Daily Double (6-6) paid $26.20. Exacta (6-5) paid $21.80. Quinella (5-6) paid $8.60. $0.1 Superfecta (6-5-3-4) paid $3.46. $0.5 Trifecta (6-5-3) paid $11.10.
midfloridanewspapers.com

Mountaineer Park Results Monday August 30th, 2021

2nd-$12,400, Claiming, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile, On the Turf, Cloudy. Fractional/Final Time: 24.140, 48.760, 1:12.180, 00.000, 00.000, 1:36.600. General Direction120221-hd1-11-hd1-31-2J. Musarro2.10. Toe Tappin Luke116112-22-hd3-42-½2-3¾C. Diaz3.10. Gran Edition12037776-14-½3-hdG. Lagunes6.60. Captain D120734-26-75-43-34-4¼J. Leon5.40. Oak Room123455-½5-hd4-hd6-85-3½Y. Yaranga3.80. Armonico120643-13-12-½5-hd6-7¾C. Oliveros5.90. Bay Hill120566-84-1777J. Monserrate, Jr.69.30. 2 (2)General Direction6.203.402.60. 1 (1)Toe Tappin Luke3.802.80. 4...
Louisiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Louisiana Downs, Combined

1st_$19,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:49. Time 1:45.85. Fast. Also Ran_Tappin'time, Magical Stardust, Bad Gal Riri. $1 Exacta (4-3) paid $4.80. $0.1 Superfecta (4-3-1-6) paid $6.48. $0.5 Trifecta (4-3-1) paid $6.25. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$8,000, cl, 3YO up, 1mi...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Ruidoso Downs Early Entries, Monday September 6th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Dashtrain (L), 124F. Calderon2-8-4John Stinebaugh. 4Ebw Deception (L), 124C. Guillen Chacon7-9-xJuan Gonzalez. 5Apollitical Problem (M), 124A. Silvax-x-xM. Taylor. 6Apollitical Famous V (L), 124O. Andrade, Jr.2-9-2Toby Keeton. 7Fiesty Six (L), 124F. Garcia-Luna7-6-8Eloy Navarro. 8Supafast B , 124M. Delgado6-x-xJames Gonzales, II. 9If U Could See Me (L),...
WWEf4wonline.com

ROH TV results: Dragon Lee vs. Eli Isom

Ian Riccaboni welcomed us to the ROH studio and immediately gave a shout out to Quinn McKay and her dedication to the Women’s Championship tournament. Although McKay has been officially eliminated, Riccaboni gave her a warm message about this just being the beginning. Riccaboni also ran down the card for...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Woodbine Entries, Thursday

1st_$26,500, mdn cl $10,000-$9,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 2nd_$17,700, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 7f. 3rd_$48,300, mdn opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 4th_$48,300, mdn opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 1 1/16mi. English Biscuit122Ballrooms of Mars124. Flaxen118Jolene Jolene120. Cocotara120Marais122. Suspicious Minds122Sky of Dreams120. Out of Romance120. 5th_$64,300, mdn opt cl,...
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Indiana Grand Race Course

1st_$20,500, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3½f. 4th_$19,500, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), . 5th_$30,000, alc, 2YO, 3½f. 6th_$30,000, alc, 3YO, 4f. 7th_$18,500, alc, 2YO (NW2 L), . 8th_$84,200, stk, 4YO up, 4f. Bob Woodard Memorial Classic Stakes. Beach Cartel128Jess Z Bob128. Hooked On Jordan128Beach Benny128. El Aviador128Beach Bum Eddie128.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Thursday

1st_$29,700, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5 & 6YO F&M, 7f. 2nd_$27,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 4½f. 3rd_$35,200, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 7f. 4th_$15,900, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up, 11/8mi. Marylander124Absalom122. Bobbyfromthepalm122Rosas Way117. Katman Quick122The Iron Bank120. 5th_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), 7f. River Warrior Rvf120Strong...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Prairie Meadows Entries, Saturday

1st_$9,683, trl, 2YO, 3½f. 2nd_$9,683, trl, 2YO, 3½f. 3rd_$9,683, trl, 2YO, 3½f. 4th_$9,683, trl, 2YO, 3½f. 5th_$10,000, cl $3,500-$3,500, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. 6th_$16,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. Five Queens121Cabo Dorado124. Mean Erika121A Girl Like Me119. Blushing Scarlett121Darlene Strong121. Flaming Indy121. 7th_$30,500, mdn spl wt, 3, 4, 5...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

Houston 4, Seattle 3

A-homered for Marmolejos in the 6th. b-struck out for Moore in the 8th. c-flied out for Murphy in the 9th. E_Garcia (2), Correa (8), Crawford (11). LOB_Houston 10, Seattle 7. 2B_Tucker (27), Maldonado (10), Torrens (11). HR_Marmolejos (4), off Garcia; Moore (11), off Raley. RBIs_Alvarez (89), Tucker 2 (73), Meyers (16), Marmolejos (10), Moore 2 (39). SB_Tucker (12). SF_Tucker.
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Belterra Park-4-Add

4th_$13,000, mdn cl, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:08. Time 1:46.70. Fast. Scratched_Evie, Madam Pie, Princess Marykate. Also Ran_Spitz, Get Clear, Half Legend, Luna Tigress, Mini Dress, Janselle, Danza the Firebird. $0.5 Pick 4 (2-1-3-12) 4 Correct Paid $511.70. $0.5 Pick 3 (1-3-12) 3 Correct Paid $23.95. $1 Exacta (12-11) paid $46.90. $0.1 Superfecta (12-11-1-7) paid $103.32. $0.5 Trifecta (12-11-1) paid $123.80.
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Kentucky Downs

1st_$135,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1½mi. 2nd_$135,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 6½f. 3rd_$45,400, st alc, 3YO up, 1mi. 4th_$135,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 1mi. 5th_$156,600, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 6½f. Flap Jack121Americanus121. Smart Remark121Father Goose118. American Union121Centrifuge121. Searing Chase121Mr. Hustle121. Shackleford's Joy121Souper Dormy121. Natural Power121Tohui121. Peruvian Boy121Island...
Gamblingmidfloridanewspapers.com

Penn National Entries, Tuesday

1st_$28,000, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 5f. 2nd_$19,100, cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up F&M, 5f. 3rd_$17,000, mdn cl $16,000-$14,000, 3YO up, 1 1/16mi. 4th_$27,100, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f. Jeanetteo119Automated Teller119. Peacemon119Fairy Dreams119. Running Free119Bazinga C119. Nature Trail119Asgata119. Imnotonetocomplain119. 5th_$16,400, cl $10,000-$9,000, 3YO up, 6f. Coast to Coast120Octoraro Orphie120. Passcode124Transitive120.
Sportsmidfloridanewspapers.com

Louisiana Downs Early Entries, Tuesday September 7th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 6I Don't Fly Coach (L), 120J. Dominguez4-4-7Jorge Gomez. 2nd-$8,500, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Six Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Boss Lady Melissa (L), 122D. Flores6-5-8Donald Bruno. 2Baylor , 122D. Benavides8-6-4V. Smith. 3Fabulous Girl (L), 122C. Lozada3-4-5Tim Dixon. 4Custom for Carlita...
MLBmidfloridanewspapers.com

St. Louis 3, Cincinnati 1

A-grounded out for Castillo in the 6th. b-grounded out for Hoffman in the 8th. c-struck out for García in the 9th. E_Arenado (9). LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Bader (11), Carlson (26), Farmer (18). HR_Goldschmidt (22), off Castillo; Farmer (12), off Lester. RBIs_Goldschmidt 2 (79), O'Neill (50), Farmer (48). Runners...
Hobbiesmidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Entries Fanduel Sportsbook And Horse Racing

Fanduel Sportsbook And Horse Racing Entries, Saturday. 1st_$10,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO F, 5f. 2nd_$6,500, cl $3,200-$3,200, 4YO up F&M, 6f. 3rd_$17,800, alc, 3YO up F&M (C), 1mi. 4th_$7,000, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up F&M, 1mi. Universiade120Bezel Set126. Rangoon Attack117Southern Attack126. Next Time You Win110Grammar120. 5th_$8,500, mdn cl $7,500-$7,500, 3YO up,...
midfloridanewspapers.com

Evangeline Downs Entries, Saturday

1st_$15,000, cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 5f. 2nd_$15,500, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f. 3rd_$31,500, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 7½f. 4th_$12,500, cl $4,000-$4,000, 3YO up, 6f. Mistake Present118Little Toe120. Debonnaire Dude118Maintainance Matt120. Mucho Marvin120Broadway Ice118. Giant Mesa118. 5th_$28,000, mdn spl wt, 2YO, 5f. Waita Minute Hayes118Tiznow Wind118. The Big Show118William...
midfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Finger Lakes, Combined

1st_$25,800, alc, 3YO up F&M, 1mi 70yd, clear. Off 1:11. Time 1:47.78. Fast. Also Ran_Lucky Sitka, Crazy Delight. Exacta (3-2) paid $43.00. $0.1 Superfecta (3-2-1-5) paid $29.05. $0.5 Trifecta (3-2-1) paid $59.37. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$25,800, alc, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, clear. 1 (2) A...

