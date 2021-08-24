Thistledown Results Tuesday August 24th, 2021
7th-$18,200, , 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, One Mile, Dirt, Clear. Fractional/Final Time: 24.620, 48.260, 1:12.800, 00.000, 00.000, 1:38.420. a-Turn to Me Sucree121331-11-1½1-31-81-11A. Serpa0.70. Designate119712-12-3½2-4½2-4½2-½R. Mejias7.70. a-Little Matilda121655-hd5-hd5-23-½3-1¼B. Tapara0.70. Meet Me Half Way123144-34-44-½5-2½4-1¾M. Franklin11.70. Backsplash123423-½3-hd3-24-15-3E. Paucar1.80. Spring City Gal119277776-hd6-2¼D. Haldar13.60. Hidatsa Park119566-16-hd6-hd77A. Chavez29.30. 1 (3)a-Turn to Me Sucree3.402.202.10. 6...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0