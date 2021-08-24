Cancel
‘Buffy’ Actor Nicholas Brendon Arrested For Prescription Drug Fraud

By Sarah Smith
uncrazed.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNicholas Brendon was arrested last week after he allegedly obtained prescription drugs by means of fraud. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, the 50-year-old was apprehended in Indiana and was being held at Vigo County Jail. He is charged with felony prescription fraud and failure to identify himself. Police...

