Proposed Changes to Estate Taxes Threaten Farmers and Ranchers
Perhaps the greatest fear farmers and ranchers have is losing control of their land. The fear isn’t losing income, power or prestige others often ascribe to landowners. No, the fear is rooted in the deep desire to share with their children a business built of blood, sweat and soil. A business where a good year is breaking even. A business which makes little sense financially yet offers a lifestyle that’s priceless.www.junctioncityunion.com
