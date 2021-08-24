Danny Barrera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

Following two listless offensive performances, Loudoun United got the guns going again in the last month, but the defense became a problem in two late July games where they gave up eight total goals, and then they subsequently righted that ship, and have been playing more defensively sound games in their last two efforts, giving up one goal that went in off the goalpost in a 1-0 loss to the Charleston Battery. The week before that they held the Charlotte Independence scoreless, but the common thread in both is they failed to get on the scoreboard in that either, settling for a 0-0 draw.