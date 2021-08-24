Danny Barrera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week
Danny Barrera has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 18. This is Barrera's 3rd Team of the Week selection in the 2021 season. Barrera's performance on Tuesday night against Charleston Battery was key in earning the honor. Danny had a goal and his league-leading 8th assist in the 2-1 win. The assist was also the 40th of his career, making him the 3rd player ever in USL history to reach the mark. Barrera earned nods for Team of the Week in Weeks 7 and 14 as well.www.hartfordathletic.com
