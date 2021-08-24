Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Danny Barrera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week

By Hartford Athletic
hartfordathletic.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDanny Barrera has been named to the USL Championship Team of the Week for Week 18. This is Barrera's 3rd Team of the Week selection in the 2021 season. Barrera's performance on Tuesday night against Charleston Battery was key in earning the honor. Danny had a goal and his league-leading 8th assist in the 2-1 win. The assist was also the 40th of his career, making him the 3rd player ever in USL history to reach the mark. Barrera earned nods for Team of the Week in Weeks 7 and 14 as well.

www.hartfordathletic.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miguel Ibarra
Person
Danny Barrera
Person
Leland Archer
Person
Hadji Barry
Person
Jackson Ragen
Person
Sylvain Marveaux
Person
Alex Dixon
Person
Andre Rawls
Person
Russell Cicerone
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usl Championship#Miami Fc#The Usl Championship Team#Charleston Battery#Team Of The#The Team Of The Week#Saves#Phoenix Rising Fc#Ghanaian#Oakland Roots Sc#Sounders Academy#El Paso Locomotive#Locomotive Fc#Rio Grande Valley Fc#Hartford Athletic#San Diego Loyal Sc#Las Vegas Lights#Atlanta United 2#Loudoun United Fc#United
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSthebentmusket.com

Tajon Buchanan named to MLS Week 19 Team of the Week

Tajon Buchanan balled out against Toronto FC. Playing in front of friends and family, the winger showed why European teams are trying to acquire his services. Buchanan scored off a beautiful DeJuan Jones cross that was sent into the box. The Canadian leaped over a Toronto defender and snuck a header into the back of the net.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Xavier Arreaga and João Paulo named to Week 21 MLS Team of the Week

Major League Soccer on Monday named Seattle Sounders center back Xavier Arreaga to the Week 21 MLS Team of the Week for his stellar performance in Seattle’s 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew at Lower.com field on Saturday. Additionally, Midfielder João Paulo makes the bench. Arreaga’s late-game heroics sparked the...
MLSmnufc.com

Trapp on Team of the Week

In Minnesota’s 1-1 draw with the San Jose Earthquakes, midfielder and captain Wil Trapp notched his first goal as a Loon and earned a spot on the Week 20 MLS Team of the Week presented by Audi. Trapp’s goal in the 22nd minute was the equalizer on Tuesday. From the...
MLSColorado Rapids

Week 21: Mark-Anthony Kaye Named to MLS Team of the Week

It’s been less than a month since Mark-Anthony Kaye’s blockbuster move to the Rapids from LAFC, but you wouldn’t guess it from his performances on the pitch so far. The Canadian international was named to the MLS Team of the Week for Week 21 following his game-winning goal against Real Salt Lake in the second leg of the Rocky Mountain Cup on Saturday night. Kaye was instrumental for the Burgundy Boys, playing all 90 minutes, recording the highest pass completion percentage of all Rapids with at least 60 minutes played (95.7%) and capping the night off with his first goal for the club to keep Colorado alive in their quest to hold onto the Rocky Mountain Cup.
MLSsjearthquakes.com

NEWS: Three Earthquakes Named to MLS Team of the Week

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Three members of the San Jose Earthquakes have been named to Major League Soccer’s Team of the Week for Week 21: forward Jeremy Ebobisse, defender Luciano Abecasis, and head coach Matias Almeyda. San Jose defeated the LA Galaxy 2-1 in the California Clasico rivalry match on Friday night.
Soccergoduke.com

Pluck Named to TopDrawerSoccer Team of the Week

DURHAM – Duke senior Mackenzie Pluck was named to the TopDrawerSoccer.com National Team of the Week after scoring in both of the Blue Devils' wins over ranked opponents last week. In the season-opener against No. 13 Arkansas on Thursday, Aug. 19, Pluck took over in the second half, drawing two...
Soccerchatsports.com

Loudoun United vs. Indy Eleven 2021: Time, TV schedule, and how to watch USL Championship online

Following two listless offensive performances, Loudoun United got the guns going again in the last month, but the defense became a problem in two late July games where they gave up eight total goals, and then they subsequently righted that ship, and have been playing more defensively sound games in their last two efforts, giving up one goal that went in off the goalpost in a 1-0 loss to the Charleston Battery. The week before that they held the Charlotte Independence scoreless, but the common thread in both is they failed to get on the scoreboard in that either, settling for a 0-0 draw.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders named as the consensus No. 2 team in MLS in Week 20 & 21 Power Rankings

The Seattle Sounders on Tuesday were named as the No. 2 team in the league for the Week 20 and Week 21 Power Rankings put out by MLSsoccer.com and ESPN.com. The Rave Green's status as one of the most in-form teams in the league comes on the back of a historic nine-point week on the road. Seattle's 6-2 victory over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park was followed up by a gutsy 1-0 win at FC Dallas and a dramatic 2-1 comeback win away to Columbus Crew.
MLSthebentmusket.com

Adam Buksa named to Week 21 MLS Team of the Week

Saturday night was a very exciting night for New England Revolution fans. The Revs dominated FC Cincinnati in their 4-1 victory and one of their best performers with Adam Buksa. The Polish striker was able to eclipse a double-digit goal total on the season. The rest of the MLS world...
Soccerflintcitybucks.com

USL League Two 2021 Eastern Conference Team of the Year

Selections for the 2021 USL League Two Eastern Conference Team of the Year were determined by peer voting. Each League Two club submitted a ballot for multiple players at each position, and the players receiving the most votes were named to the Team of the Year. All Team of the Year statistics are based on regular season performances.
MLSflintcitybucks.com

USL Alumni Named in United States World Cup Qualifying Squad

CHICAGO – A group of 14 players that previously competed in the USL Championship, League One and League Two were on Thursday named to the United States Men’s National Team squad that will compete in the first set of 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches in September as the team begins its road through Concacaf’s Octagonal final stage of qualifying.
Soccerhartfordathletic.com

PREVIEW: Athletic Host Hungry Riverhounds in Huge Atlantic Division Clash

HARTFORD ATHLETIC (8-7-3) vs PITTSBURGH RIVERHOUNDS SC (11-6-4) Date: Saturday, August 28th. Hartford Athletic came up just short, taking on a red-hot Miami FC squad, falling 2-0 on a swelteringly hot and humid evening at Riccardo Silva Stadium. Harry Watling and company find themselves in a three-way tie for fourth place in the USL Championship’s Eastern Conference, Atlantic Division alongside the Charleston Battery and Charlotte Independence.
Auburn, ALAuburn Plainsman

Auburn's Haddock named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week

Anna Haddock takes a corner against Memphis in Auburn, AL on August 10, 2021. Auburn sophomore Anna Haddock is making national headlines this week after being named to the Top Drawer Soccer Team of the Week on Tuesday. Tuesday marks the second time Haddock has been awarded the Top Drawer...
Winona Lake, INTimes-Union Newspaper

Grace Duo Named Players Of The Week

WINONA LAKE - Two members of Grace’s men’s soccer team picked up weekly honors after the first week of the season. Martim Cardoso was named the NCCAA National Player of the Week and the Crossroads League Offensive Player of the Week. Matteo Conci was the Crossroads League Defensive Player of the Week.
MLSSeattle Times

Whitecaps beat RSL 4-1 in game with 2 interim coaches

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Ryan Gauld had a goal and two assists and the Vancouver Whitecaps beat Real Salt Lake 4-1 on Sunday night to give Vanni Sartini a victory over fellow interim coach Pablo Mastroeni in their debuts. Sartini, Vancouver’s director of methodology, took over as coach Friday...

Comments / 0

Community Policy