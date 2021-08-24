Cancel
Rapids Climb in National Power Rankings Following RSL Win

Colorado Rapids
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rapids' recent three-game winning streak has put MLS and the national outlets that cover the league on notice. Follow the most recent result, a dramatic 2-1 win over RSL on Saturday, head coach Robin Fraser's side is up to number four in the MLS, ESPN and Fox Soccer rankings.

www.coloradorapids.com

