Clarke signs new deal to stay as Scotland coach until 2024

Janesville Gazette
 7 days ago

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland coach Steve Clarke signed a new contract Tuesday that takes him through to the European Championship in 2024. Clarke guided Scotland to Euro 2020, the national team’s first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup. The Scots didn't get out of their group though did earn a 0-0 draw at eventual finalist England.

www.gazettextra.com

