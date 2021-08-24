AUDIO: Larry Bull Featuring Mo’City – “Love Lies”

Larry Bull and Mo’City have a new collaboration out, and it’s a jam for sure. “Love Lies” is a track that talks about the people around you with the wrong intentions. The melodic flows from both rappers has a bit of a Bone Thugs-N-Harmony feel to it, but both rappers put their own spin on talking about the fake people that hang on to status. Both Larry Bull and Mo’City certainly have earned some clout within the city’s hip hop scene, and they give you plenty of substance on this track with multiple verses. “Love Lies” is a track that will have you wanting more from both artists by the end of it, so bob your head along with the track here below: