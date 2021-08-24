Westminster West Community Fair fundraiser

WESTMINSTER, Vt. – After the pandemic led to cancellation of last year’s Westminster West Community Fair, planners thought Vermont’s great vaccination rate would allow a return to in-person events this year. Instead, the surge of cases with the variant has Community Fair organizers creating alternatives, from curbside pickup of takeout barbecue to a raffle to an online auction. Most events take place the weekend of Sept. 10-12. The Community Fair is the largest annual fundraiser for the Congregational Church of Westminster West. Last year’s silent auction online fundraiser proved to be fun and rewarding. Participate this year and you will be helping to support the extended community of the church without leaving home. Holiday gifts, birthday presents, something for yourself you’ve always wanted? These are great items and wonderful values. You may bid whatever amount you want, as high as you want to go. These funds help to support the Community Church as a gathering place, welcoming presence, and calm voice during challenging times.