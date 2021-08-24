High school sports results (Friday-Saturday): Windsor begins title defense with boys soccer win over Northridge
Windsor 3, Northridge 0, in Greeley: In a season-opening match between top-tier teams, Windsor blanked Northridge to begin the Wizards’ potential Class 4A title defense. Windsor gained all the momentum early with two first-half goals. Sophomore Kaleb Schwarz, senior Detcho Williams and senior Lucas Paquet each scored goals for the Wizards. Senior Colin Miller had an assist. The Wizards are ranked second in CHSAANow.com’s Class 4A rankings. Northridge opened the season ranked eighth in the preseason poll a week ago but wasn’t part of this week’s rankings.www.greeleytribune.com
