Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Greeley, CO

High school sports results (Friday-Saturday): Windsor begins title defense with boys soccer win over Northridge

By Bobby Fernandez
The Tribune
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWindsor 3, Northridge 0, in Greeley: In a season-opening match between top-tier teams, Windsor blanked Northridge to begin the Wizards’ potential Class 4A title defense. Windsor gained all the momentum early with two first-half goals. Sophomore Kaleb Schwarz, senior Detcho Williams and senior Lucas Paquet each scored goals for the Wizards. Senior Colin Miller had an assist. The Wizards are ranked second in CHSAANow.com’s Class 4A rankings. Northridge opened the season ranked eighth in the preseason poll a week ago but wasn’t part of this week’s rankings.

www.greeleytribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Limon, CO
Greeley, CO
Education
City
Kersey, CO
City
Wray, CO
City
Fairplay, CO
City
Loveland, CO
City
Johnstown, CO
Loveland, CO
Education
Loveland, CO
Sports
City
Windsor, CO
Local
Colorado Education
City
Strasburg, CO
City
Holyoke, CO
City
Fort Lupton, CO
Greeley, CO
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
City
Yuma, CO
City
Greeley, CO
City
Alamosa, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#Reds#Windsor 3#Northridge 0#Wizards#Nonleague#Chsaanow Com 3a#Greeley Central#The Eaton Fightin#Les Schwab Invitational#Gilcrest#Burlington#University#Rebels#La Junta#Flatirons Academy#Eagles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Education
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Biden digs in with fervent defense of Afghanistan withdrawal

President Biden on Tuesday offered a full-throated defense of his decision to withdraw the U.S. military from Afghanistan, saying the 20-year war was no longer serving the national interest of the United States. Biden said it was the “unanimous recommendation” of his national security team and military commanders to leave...
PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Texas Legislature sends sweeping GOP voting bill to governor

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The GOP-controlled Texas Legislature passed a broad overhaul of the state’s election laws Tuesday, tightening already strict voting rules and dealing a bruising defeat to Democrats who waged a monthslong fight over what they argued was a brazen attempt to disenfranchise minorities and other Democratic-leaning voters.
TV & VideosPosted by
The Hill

Mike Richards out as 'Jeopardy!' producer

Mike Richards is out as the executive producer of "Jeopardy!" shortly after stepping down as host of the quiz show when past offensive comments of his resurfaced. "Mike will no longer be serving as EP of ['Wheel of Fortune'] and 'Jeopardy!' effective immediately," Sony business and legal affairs executive Suzanne Prete said in a Tuesday memo to staff on the two programs.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Taliban declare victory from Kabul airport, promise security

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The Taliban triumphantly marched into Kabul’s international airport on Tuesday, hours after the final U.S. troop withdrawal that ended America’s longest war. Standing on the tarmac, Taliban leaders pledged to secure the country, quickly reopen the airport and grant amnesty to former opponents. In a show...

Comments / 0

Community Policy