Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

DiA Imaging Analysis Adds $14 Million in Latest Investment Round to Accelerate and Expand Availability of its AI-Powered Ultrasound Analysis Solutions

Times Union
 7 days ago

BEER SHEVA, Israel (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. DiA Imaging Analysis, a leading provider of advanced AI-based solutions for ultrasound analysis, today announced that the company has closed on a $14 million in additional investment led by a consortium of new and existing international investors. The additional capital will enable DiA to expand the company’s portfolio of FDA-cleared and CE-marked AI-based ultrasound solutions that enable clinicians to identify clinical abnormalities with speed and accuracy. Additionally, the company will pursue new and expanded partnerships with ultrasound vendors, PACS/Healthcare IT companies, resellers, and distributors while continuing to grow its global presence in Asia, Europe, and the U.S.

www.timesunion.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dia#Ultrasound#Medical Imaging#Investment#Dia Imaging Analysis Adds#Sheva#Prweb#Pacs Healthcare#Co Founder#Ibm#Philips#Ge Healthcare#The Board Of Directors#Sonosite#Fujifilm#Xtx Ventures#Downing Ventures#Alchimia Ventures#Ce Ventures#Connecticut Innovations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
FDA
Related
Retailmartechseries.com

InMarket Expands its Curbside Solutions to Maximize Growth for Retail Partners

Brands can now target and engage audiences curbside and measure the success of their omnichannel marketing efforts across an integrated and unified offering. InMarket, the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, is expanding its Curbside solutions to help brands meet shifting consumer behavior in today’s evolving omnichannel environment. Designed to build smarter audiences, activate shoppers and measure real-time campaign success, InMarket’s Curbside solutions connect brands with shoppers at critical moments in the shopping journey. The expanded offering follows the general availability of InMarket’s Curbside Audiences across leading Data Management and Demand Supply Platforms earlier this month.
Technologymartechseries.com

DeepTarget and MEA Financial Expand Partnership to Offer AI-Powered Financial Stories

DeepTarget Inc., a solution provider that utilizes data mining and business intelligence to deliver targeted engagements across digital channels for financial institutions, today announced at the MEA & REDi Annual Users Group an extension of their partnership with MEA Financial, a national leader in the provision of innovative software solutions to the financial services marketplace around the nation. Through the extended partnership, DeepTarget’s Digital Experience Platform (DXP) for enterprises, including its 3D StoryTeller™ and AI-based Predictive Campaigns, will be integrated and available on all MEA’s digital platforms, including the UniFI Digital Banking Platform. DeepTarget’s enhanced, patent-pending DXP platform and its socially inspired stories also work well with MEA Financial’s Mobile Banking solution, offering an opportunity for an immediate upgrade in engagement innovation.
Worldthefastmode.com

Arc Solutions Expands its Network Footprint in Bahrain with Global Zone

Arc Solutions has expanded its network to Bahrain in the digital business platform Global Zone, following its vision to provide seamless access to growing connectivity and commercial hubs across the Middle East. Arc’s presence in Global Zone gives its local and global customers flexible and scalable colocation, connectivity and interconnection...
Retailbitcoinist.com

HTC-Backed VR Metaverse Highstreet Raises $5 Million in Latest Funding Round to Expand Unity Mobile Team

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, August 18, 2021 — Highstreet, the world’s first commerce-centered metaverse with a DeFi marketplace for limited edition products, has raised $5 million in funding. The funding round was led by both crypto and traditional VCs, including Mechanism Capital, NGC Ventures, Palmdrive Capital, Cherubic Ventures, Jump Trading, GBV, Panony, and Shima Capital. Aside from top firms, community builders and influencers like Encrypt Club, Mr. Block, and Miss Bitcoin also joined the round.
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market May Set New Growth Story | Care 360, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic, Care 360, Practice Fusion & OptumInsight etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions for the foreseeable future.
Marketsatlantanews.net

Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market: Know the Latest Advancements Impacting the Industry Globally, Players -GE Healthcare ECHO-SON S.A.

The Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. Decisive Markets Insights have fabricated a report on the Ultrasound Bladder Scanner Market that covers all the detailed information on market growth during the prevised duration of 2021-2027. We assure you to provide a 360-degree idea on the different segments of the worldwide market as well as entail its variety of angles in developing successful business growth. Moreover, in this recent times, the key market players have adapted certain licensing strategies to adequately enhance their business growth like Perpetual Licensing, Strategic Licensing, etc. Some major aspects are also responsible for facilitating the growth of the worldwide market to a great extent. The notable marketing aspects are Asset Management, Competitive Strategic Window, key vendor landscapes, suitable graphical representations, etc. Other vital aspects include gross margins, competitive landscape analysis, Porter's 5 force model, and an in-depth Value Chan Analysis. This report will accurately assist you in managing the crucial management assets with the aid of a variety of key financial instruments. The much-anticipated CAGR percentage over the forecasted duration of 2021-2027 has been well included in a detailed manner.
TechCrunch

Automotive startup Upstream raises $62M Series C to scale cloud-based security

Aside from a massive hit to Jeep’s brand image, Yoav Levy, co-founder and CEO of automotive cybersecurity company Upstream, reckons this stunt cost the automaker more than $1 billion in losses from recalls. On Tuesday, Israel-based Upstream announced a Series C funding raise of $62 million that it will use to bolster its automotive cloud-based security to ensure remote hacks like this don’t happen.
WorldTechCrunch

Israel’s DiA gets $14M to expand AI-driven ultrasound analysis

Backers in the growth round, which comes three years after DiA last raised, include new investors Alchimia Ventures, Downing Ventures, ICON Fund, Philips and XTX Ventures — with existing investors also participating, including CE Ventures, Connecticut Innovations, Defta Partners, Mindset Ventures, and Dr Shmuel Cabilly. In total, it has taken in $25 million to date.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Press

Shield AI Raises $210 Million Series D Round

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI a fast-growing defense technology company developing AI and self-driving technologies for aircraft, today announced it has raised $210M in equity financing as part of a Series D fundraising round, increasing its valuation past the billion-dollar mark. The management team projects an additional $75M in debt and $15M in equity to be secured in the coming weeks, bringing the total Series D proceeds to $300M.
Technologymartechseries.com

Contactless Digital Identity AI Platform Vouched Announces $4.5M Financing Round

Vouched, the developer of proprietary, AI-powered, real-time identity verification services, announced it has closed a $4.5M funding round. The financing, led by leading digital tech entrepreneur Darrell Cavens, alongside strategic investments from both banking and legal services firms, accelerates the dynamic growth of the business. Marketing Technology News: Introducing SpotMe...
TechnologyTimes Union

Tooling Intelligence expands on its Inventory Solutions success

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. As an exclusive SupplyPro reseller since 2005, Tooling Intelligence has developed an excellent reputation for not only working with industrial distributors and manufacturing customers to determine the most efficient solution, but has developed a world-class training, installation and support organization. Supporting thousands of devices across 47 countries, manufacturing systems in Europe will significantly lower costs and dramatically improve time to market. TI is committed to a significant parts inventory to facilitate expedited service from TI’s experienced technicians.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Shelf.io raises $52.5M for its AI-powered enterprise knowledge platform

Startup Shelf.io today announced that it has raised $52.5 million in funding after quadrupling sales of its enterprise knowledge management platform over the preceding year. Shelf.io, officially Gemshelf Inc., says its platform can help companies’ employees find answers to work-related questions faster. The software uses an artificial intelligence engine the startup calls MerlinAI to scan the knowledge bases, customer databases and other systems where a company stores information related to its business. From there, MerlinAI automatically identifies the specific piece of information needed to answer an employee’s question.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Mynd Integrated Solutions acquires Artificial Intelligence

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI/PNN): Mynd Integrated Solutions, one of the leading FinanceAccounting (FA) and HR outsourcing partners for businesses, awarded by NASSCOM in the AIML category, has acquired Move78(c)[?] platform from Monocle Consulting. The Artificial Intelligence Platform Move 78(c) brings with it niche solutions like Artificial intelligence-based Document Processing (IDP), Natural Language Processing (NLP) engine,email BOTs. Mynd has also been awarded as Digital solution of the year in 2017 by a leading financial publication.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

World's Largest Chip Unlocks Brain-Sized AI Models With Cerebras CS-2

Cerebras Systems today announced that it has created what it bills as the first brain-scale AI solution – a single system that can support 120-trillion parameter AI models, beating out the 100 trillion synapses present in the human brain. In contrast, clusters of GPUs, the most commonly-used device for AI workloads, typically top out at 1 trillion parameters. Cerebras can accomplish this industry-first with a single 850,000-core system, but it can also spread workloads over up to 192 CS-2 systems with 162 million AI-optimized cores to unlock even more performance.
Internetmartechseries.com

Liftoff and Vungle Join Forces to Form Leading Independent Mobile Growth Platform

Merging complementary technologies creates one of the world’s largest mobile growth platforms to power the $500 billion global mobile app ecosystem. Liftoff, a leading global performance-based mobile app marketing optimization platform, and Vungle, a leading global mobile app discovery and enablement platform, announced today that they have entered into a definitive agreement to combine. The merger will create one of the world’s largest independent and privacy-friendly platforms that fuels the entire mobile app growth cycle across user acquisition, engagement, monetization, and analytics. Liftoff co-founder and CEO Mark Ellis will lead the combined company as CEO and Vungle CEO Jeremy Bondy will be assuming the role of President. The transaction follows prior majority investments from private equity funds managed by Blackstone (“Blackstone”) in both Liftoff and Vungle.
BusinessTimes Union

Lextegrity Secures Additional $5 Million Funding Round To Accelerate Growth And Expand Compliance Platform Capability

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Lextegrity Inc., the pioneering compliance risk automation and analytics software company, has closed a $5 million funding round from existing investor Prescott General Partners, LLC (“Prescott”), bringing total external funding to date to $8.2 million. Prescott previously led an investment round of $3.2M into Lextegrity in October 2019. Lextegrity will use the capital to service demand from its growing global customer base, expand its go-to-market capability and drive the development of its Integrity Gateway platform, which enables organizations to prevent and detect fraud, corruption, sanctions violations and conflicts of interest.
Softwareaithority.com

Worthix Unveils Advanced, AI-Based Customer Insight Capabilities With Worthix 2.0 Platform™

By extracting deeper, more nuanced data, the Worthix 2.0 Platform and embedded Worthix Decision Lab™ enables companies to elevate their understanding of customer expectations, perceptions and purchasing decisions. Worthix, the first and only conversation-based AI technology tool for customer decision intelligence able to power one-on-one conversations with customers in any...
BusinessMedagadget.com

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1,05,000 Million at 25% CAGR by 2025 | Trends Analysis, Key Players and Growth Statistics

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Trends, Size and Insights by Product and Service (Mobile Applications, Mobile Devices, Enterprise Platform, Others), Application (mHealth, Enterprise Mobility Management), End-User (Payers, Hospital and Clinic, Laboratories, Patients, Others) and Region—Global Forecast till 2025. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Overview. The widespread impact of the global pandemic has...
SoftwareTimes Union

Cilio Technologies Successfully Completes Lowe's Security Review of Third Party Installation Management Software Providers

BROOKFIELD, Wis. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Cilio Technologies, LLC, a leading developer of order management and field service software for home improvement manufacturers, retailers, and installers, today announced it has successfully completed a stringent security review by Lowe’s internal and external security teams as part of its national third-party risk management upgrade. The review was announced to Lowe’s third-party installation management software providers earlier this summer who were told the process would audit a variety of criteria, including:
BusinessTimes Union

Ephesoft and Speridian Technologies Announce Strategic Global Alliance Partnership

IRVINE, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Ephesoft Inc., a leader in intelligent document processing automation and data enrichment solutions, and Speridian Technologies, a global information technology consulting and services company, today announced their global alliance partnership. This strategic alignment will help mutual clients across many industries to automate document-centric processes and significantly increase operational efficiency while improving data accuracy. Together, Speridian Technologies and Ephesoft will not only help customers realize their digital transformation goals but set them up for a successful path toward hyperautomation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy