Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

AUDIO: Iammarcandrew – “What Else?”

By Allen Halas
breakingandentering.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIammarcandrew has a new track out, titled “What Else?,” and he’s keeping things smooth on this one. He’s addressing anyone looking to stress him out, and quite simply, they don’t move like he does. The rapper is focusing on himself and his music, and raps about staying on his hustle even while he’s stressing out. Iammarcandrew is over the betrayals, and while he remains mellow in his delivery, has a few choice rebuttals to the people that are moving out of his circle. It’s a personal feeling track, but can be a relatable feeling for many. Sonically, he’s strong, though, on a track that feels like an extension of his “Magenta Motherboard” project from earlier this year. Check out “What Else?” here below:

breakingandentering.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
TechnologyMusicRadar.com

Audio Imperia Solo review

Solo is a highly usable suite of solo instruments and vocal samples that sounds incredibly classy in all settings. The roster of Audio Imperia sample libraries has been slowly swelling, with an impressive library of cinematic and orchestral sounds which have rightly garnered both user and critical acclaim. While many users demand big, brash sounds sets, there is equal demand for individual instrument samples, which can explore the more subtle end of the spectrum, and that’s where Solo has plenty to offer.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Jamie Breiwick – “Hollywood”

It’s jazz artist Jamie Breiwick’s birthday today, and he’s prepared a new song for the world for it, out on B Side Recordings. Spanning over eight minutes long, this piece features feathery flute over a delicate drum beat, shrouded in curtains of synths. It’s a composition that invokes West Coast imagery, bringing multi-colored low-level clouds and palm trees to mind. Come cool down with this one – happy birthday Jamie!
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: With – “Wonder”

With is the new pop duo of Anthony Deutsch (Father Sky) and Zaya Leavitt. They’re out with their debut single, and it’s about stepping out of your comfort zone with fearless integrity. Deutsch’s grand, prosperous vocals accompany various tempo switches that all shine with optimism and enthusiasm. It’s groovy yet keeps one foot in front of the other the whole time. We hope to hear more from this delightful new collaboration soon.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle Featuring Ted Park – “What It Is”

Wave Chapelle is moving through his Cream City Pack in his string of weekly drops, and he gets support from Madison’s Ted Park on his latest, “What It Is.” The duo are two of the more accomplished hip hop artists in the state, and they’ve definitely earned the right to stunt with the amount of hustle that they’ve put into their respective crafts. The production is smooth, and the verses feature some slick lines about getting their money up and making moves. We’ve seen a couple big features on the Cream City Pack so far, so who knows what Wave Chapelle has in store next. Check out the collaboration with Park by streaming “What It Is” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Tai Mistyque Featuring Tae The Don – “Picture Me”

Tai Mistyque has a new track out with Tae The Don, and she keeps things sultry on “Picture Me.” With a beat that lives off of the vocal ad-libs and hard hitting snares, there’s little subtlety from the R&B act. Mistyque isn’t afraid to lean into her sexuality on the song, but it’s done in a way that doesn’t feel overtly raunchy, which is a fine line many acts have to learn to walk. Tae The Don’s contribution is a melodic verse from the male perspective, and it makes for a strong compliment to Mistyque’s vocals. Tai Mistyque has put together a strong repertoire of tracks in the past year, and this is some of her best work yet. Check out “Picture Me” below:
Milwaukee, WIbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Adelina – “Dreamer”

The Milwaukee R&B scene continues to grow, and Adelina is just one of the many new names making their presence felt. Her latest is “Dreamer,” an elegant song about having lofty goals and seeing them come to life. It’s a song that encompasses struggling to make it to wherever you’re headed, but keeping the faith and watching it all manifest. Sonically, the song plays like a lullaby, with blissful percussive elements and Adelina’s vocals shining as she sings with conviction about having a better life. Songs like this one are certainly a way to get there. Listen to “Dreamer” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Barf Lord – “Home Invasion”

Indie pop artist Barf Lord (solo project of Carter Voras, in Dogbad) has a new single out this week. A hazy guitar tune, the song is about someone making themselves at home in his humble abode, likely a metaphor for a romantic prospect who caught him off guard. Stay tuned for Barf Lord’s new album due out in November.
Chicago, ILbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Justin Armonia – “The Universe Sent You to Destroy Me”

Chicago-based alternative hip hop/R&B artist Justin Armonia just dropped his second album. He delivers an inventive, forward-thinking exhibition of atmospheric textures, bringing lyrics of faded states of mind and unearthing pathways to loving oneself. Features from fellow artists Handofjade, Julius Dolls, and Nate Barksdale land in the mix too. It’s been a monumental month for Justin Armonia, considering his release with Nu-Jaunt last week as well – he’s clearly determined to push the envelope of sonic identity.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: FBE Kash Featuring FBE Savage – “Good Day”

FBE members Kash and Savage have a new track, and they’re coasting on “Good Day.” Armed with a tough beat, the track is full of street raps about getting money, and being carefree in the process. There’s plenty of talk about hustling, and reaping the benefits of it. The two rappers’ voices complement each other well, but it’s really more about what’s being said rather than how they’re saying it. FBE Kash and FBE Savage are here for the money, by any means necessary, and they have a strong release in the process. Check out “Good Day” below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Maal Himself – “wH3n ThINgs cOM3 tO MinD”

Hip hop artist Maal Himself is back with a new 2-piece EP. Both songs are freestyles; in the first Maal raps about shifting with the times in order to provide for his family, and in the second he touches on tying his artistry with his success. Marrying those things requires skill and adaptation, which he certainly possesses both of in massive quantities. It’s a quick little pack containing nuggets of wisdom from Maal Himself.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: PMRDimi Featuring Zay Mir & Tony Kage – “Trust Issues”

PMRDimi, Zay Mir, and Tony Kage recently collaborated for a track, and “Trust Issues” are at the center of the new cut. The new single features a laid back beat, with each artist blending R&B and hip hop with melodic trap flows. As you might expect, trust issues are the focal point of each artist’s contribution to the song, and the arrangement of verses work as a sampler of each rapper’s style. All three artists put together a cohesive track, highlighting different aspects of people who doubt them or talk behind their backs. Check out “Trust Issues” here below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: North Warren – “Glue”

Slacker rock project North Warren has a new EP out today. Shrouded in morose haze, these four songs feel like a sleep-deprived walk on the beach. There’s an existential self-awareness carried here, with lyrics begging to wonder how life’s supposed meaninglessness could sustain such dreadful feelings, and tuning out the anxiety-ridden challenges. Such feelings are accompanied by emo-inspired melodies that radiate across the cloudy void. North Warren channels some truly difficult feelings with “Glue” and we can imagine it’ll resonate with many enduring similar pains right now.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Nate John Herlache – “Grove”

Singer-songwriter Nate John Herlache’s debut EP is out today. Country fans gather; it’s four tunes that bring in the fiddle and banjo (and even some harmonica in the last track) to complement the honest lyrics of a hard-working small-town man. Whether he’s singing about having a good time with an attractive older woman in “Soccer Mom” or the sweet rush of love in “Cherry Grove,” Herlache has a pleasant charm with a fondness for the little things. Get ready to tap your foot to the Wisconsin melody with a beer in hand when you put on “Grove.”
Musicbreakingandentering.net

‘Dangerous’ By Sean Essary Is The Perfect Retro Pop Anthem To Groove To This Year

A lot of great artists over the years have gotten their start from humble beginnings. Many of them, in fact, found their first big hits while collaborating with other artists at songwriting workshops or sessions at the studio. Arkansas artist Sean Essary is on his way to join those legends with his hit new single “Dangerous“. It’s a song about not wanting to leave a relationship, despite knowing that you should. He came up with ‘Dangerous’ while taking Ryan Tedder’s songwriting workshop. Ryan is the front-man for the band One Republic and one of the most sought-after producers in the music industry today.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Chosen One featuring J Dean – “Gang Outside”

Chosen One has a new collaboration with J Dean out, and the two bring the squad with them for “Gang Outside.” Trading vocals, the song is about coming from the struggle to getting bags, with loyalty at the core of what they do. Whether it’s having to ride for your team or celebrating with the crew, both aspects are covered on this track. Chosen One has been delivering some solid material as of late, and “Gang Outside” is definitely a part of that. Check out the single below:
Musicbreakingandentering.net

Uncle Nameless Brings An Alternative/Psychedelic Twist To Hip-Hop Music With His Songs

Born and raised in Melbourne, Uncle Nameless grew up surrounded by music, busking and living off live street performances with his old man. By 6, he was playing classical flamenco and blues guitar and later learnt to play drums. He started making beats when he was 16 and started rapping around 17. He spent a lot of his time digging and sampling records with an MPC, particularly rare psychedelic music from the late 60s and early 70s. That has had a big influence on his style and sound now.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

DJ Tweak Delivers A Crazy EDM Track With A Unique Sound That Will Keep You Hooked

Born in Aleppo, Syria and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, DJ Tweak began his career as a DJ at age 12 on a pair of Technics 1200’s. Over the past 20 years, Tweak has developed himself as a premier touring DJ, remixer and producer. With his energetic style, he has spun at thousands of shows and events in some of the largest elite nightclubs and concerts in the United States, Mexico and Middle East.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

No Past No Future Cops heavy on “The Plug” Single

No Past No Future truly has something with its debut single, the well-produced “The Plug”. Trouble is, it’s not necessarily apparent what that thing is. The tune has obvious pop sensibilities, but seems much too heartfelt to simply be dismissed under this banner. Plus there’s an almost spacey feel to much of the production, from the swirling stars you can hear in the synths to the ethereal way lead vocalist Yung Hemingway works that falsetto of his.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

VIDEO : BAHAR – “Flieder”

Just a short week after the video for “ Genug”, Bahar has released has dropped another video for her single “ Flieder”. While both videos are memorable and eye-catching, they are different like night and day. In the video for Flieder, Bahar presents a vision of female diversity. With each woman acting as a unique puzzle piece that paints one majestic picture. We couldn’t think of a better concept to go along with this beautiful mellow song.
Musicbreakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Renz Young – “Tickets”

Hip hop artist Renz Young’s latest single finds him rapping about being worth a ticket. He knows his worth and flexes about not needing anyone’s help getting where he is; he doesn’t even have to post any pictures for people to wonder what his next move will be. It’s a banger with just the right amount of confidence from Renz Young.

Comments / 0

Community Policy