AUDIO: Iammarcandrew – “What Else?”

Iammarcandrew has a new track out, titled “What Else?,” and he’s keeping things smooth on this one. He’s addressing anyone looking to stress him out, and quite simply, they don’t move like he does. The rapper is focusing on himself and his music, and raps about staying on his hustle even while he’s stressing out. Iammarcandrew is over the betrayals, and while he remains mellow in his delivery, has a few choice rebuttals to the people that are moving out of his circle. It’s a personal feeling track, but can be a relatable feeling for many. Sonically, he’s strong, though, on a track that feels like an extension of his “Magenta Motherboard” project from earlier this year. Check out “What Else?” here below: