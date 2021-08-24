Jarren Duran heads back to WooSox as Tanner Houck is recalled to Boston
The Boston Red Sox have optioned outfielder Jarren Duran to Worcester and recalled right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck. Duran, 24, made his major league debut this season after his impressive early season in Triple A with the WooSox. With Boston, he made 19 starts in center field and one in left field. Ranked by Baseball America as the No. 21 prospect in baseball, the left-handed hitter is batting .221 (19 for 86) with 12 runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, and 8 RBIs in 27 games for Boston.www.telegram.com
