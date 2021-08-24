Jarren Duran heads back to WooSox as Tanner Houck is recalled to Boston

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox have optioned outfielder Jarren Duran to Worcester and recalled right-handed pitcher Tanner Houck. Duran, 24, made his major league debut this season after his impressive early season in Triple A with the WooSox. With Boston, he made 19 starts in center field and one in left field. Ranked by Baseball America as the No. 21 prospect in baseball, the left-handed hitter is batting .221 (19 for 86) with 12 runs, 3 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, and 8 RBIs in 27 games for Boston.

