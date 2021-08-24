(Graphic | Courtesy of WorkSource East Cascades) Help put Central Oregon to work by being compensated for closing skill gaps in your next hire. The On-The-Job Training Program is an incentive for employers to hire individuals that may not possess all the technical skills required for a position. The program is designed to offset the training expense of hiring an employee that needs additional coaching or the hands on experience to become proficient. This live 30 minute virtual presentation will explain the program, and provide a Q & A session.