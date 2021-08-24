Jake Gyllenhaal To Star & Produce Adaptation Of Robert Kirkman’s Apocalyptic ‘Oblivion Song’ Comic

While Jake Gyllenhaal may not be that into bathing, the actor has found plenty of ways to keep himself busy during the pandemic. Mainly acting. At the same time, he’s been oddly unprolific of late (“Spider-Man: Far from Home” in 2019 is his last major film appearance), which changes with a vengeance rather soon. Netflix‘s “The Guilty” arrives in the fall, “Ambulance” from director Michael Bay comes soon thereafter. There’s a multitude of films shot, in the can or getting prepped for release (“Snow Blind” opposite Vanessa Kirby and two mini-series appearances in “Francis and the Godfather” and “The Son“). Add, starring and producing in an adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici’s graphic novel “Oblivion Song.”