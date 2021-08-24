Salisbury’s Poet Laureate collecting poems from community for anthology

SALISBURY, Md. – Whether you’ve never written a poem in your life, or if you’re an experienced word smith, Salisbury’s Poet Laureate is asking for your help. Nancy Mitchell recently received a $2,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Eastern Shore. The money will help to publish an anthology of poems by Mitchell and community members. “What’s really an honor is that our community cares enough about poetry, and thinks it’s essential to everyone’s well being – to their hearts, bodies, and minds – to read poetry, to attempt it,” said Mitchell.