Below Average Temperatures and More Rain On The Way!
The general weather pattern for the Northern plains has finally broken. A new, wetter pattern will take over for the next 2-3 weeks. As a large heat dome builds to our south, the overall track of our storm systems has shifted north as it rides along the heat dome that has taken over the central portion of the plains. Over the next 2-3 weeks will see more chances for much-needed rainfall with likely 2-3 days a week for chances of rain and thunderstorms!!!www.am1100theflag.com
