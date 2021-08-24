Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Below Average Temperatures and More Rain On The Way!

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe general weather pattern for the Northern plains has finally broken. A new, wetter pattern will take over for the next 2-3 weeks. As a large heat dome builds to our south, the overall track of our storm systems has shifted north as it rides along the heat dome that has taken over the central portion of the plains. Over the next 2-3 weeks will see more chances for much-needed rainfall with likely 2-3 days a week for chances of rain and thunderstorms!!!

www.am1100theflag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Heat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Columbus, OHNBC4 Columbus

Heavy rain ahead of much cooler temperatures

Today: Mainly cloudy, on & off rain and a few storms, some heavy rain, high 78. Tonight: Rain showers, some heavy at times, low 63. Wednesday: Heavy rains possible early, some clearing late, high 77. Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79. Friday: Mainly sunny, high 79. Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 80.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Cooler & much less humid

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We’ll have plenty of sunshine for the rest of the week and heading into the holiday weekend. Right now, it doesn’t look as if the remnants of Hurricane Ida will affect the north country as it moves into the Northeast over the next day or two.
Fargo, NDAM 1100 The Flag WZFG

How Much Rain Are We Expecting Mid-Week... Labor Day Weekend Dry or Wet?

The previous article posted still holds valid. Change to estimated rainfall; amounts upped. We will experience very nice weather through Wednesday afternoon with temperatures in the low 80's and mostly sunny conditions. light winds for Tuesday and more wind on Wednesday with gusts up to 30 mph. Rain is still...
Environmentwbrz.com

Tuesday PM Forecast: showers and humidity hold on ahead of weak front

Showers remain in the forecast for two more days. A cold front, in definition only, will move into the region Thursday afternoon and then provide a bit drier conditions. Next 24 Hours: Overnight, skies will be partly cloudy with low temperatures slipping into the mid 70s. Wednesday will see a mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers, still related to Ida. There will be plenty of dry time and high temperatures are expected to run into the upper 80s. With ample humidity, feels-like temperatures will be near 100 degrees. The National Weather Service has issued a HEAT ADVISORY with lower criteria than usual given the circumstances of no electricity, no air conditioning and the extra time being spent working outdoors.
EnvironmentKOMU

Forecast: Temperatures are looking more seasonal

Mostly cloudy skies and passing showers with a few rumbles of thunder have been the story of the day. The stalled frontal system responsible for these showers and storms will push south overnight and leave us with seasonal conditions as we head into the beginning of meteorological fall. METEOROLOGICAL FALL.
Los Angeles, CALos Angeles Daily News

Cloud cover to sustain below-average temperatures for Southern California through Thursday

Cloud cover and light precipitation has helped reduce temperatures throughout Southern California and that will continue through Thursday, Sept. 2, but temperatures are expected to return to normal late-summer highs in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend, meteorologists said. Tuesday’s high temperatures throughout the region were “pretty below average,”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy