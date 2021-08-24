Governor Kate Brown Announces Statewide Outdoor Mask Requirements
With COVID-19 Rapidly Spreading, Masks Help Stop Spread of the Delta Variant. Governor Kate Brown today announced new statewide outdoor mask requirements to help stop the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant. Effective Friday, August 27, masks will be required in most public outdoor settings, including large outdoor events, where physical distancing is not possible and regardless of vaccination status. The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) also strongly recommends masking for outdoor gatherings at private residences when individuals from different households do not consistently maintain physical distance.cascadebusnews.com
Comments / 40