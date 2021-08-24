Governor Kate Brown Announces Statewide Outdoor Mask Requirements

Governor Brown has just ordered a statewide OUTDOOR mask mandate to take effect on Friday. Her goal is to help stop the spread of the Delta variant, which has pushed the number of hospitalized patients with Covid in Oregon past 1,000. It's not mandated for walking past someone - but will be required in all public outdoor settings when individuals from different households are not able to consistently maintain physical distance. Children under five are exempt, and masks are not required while eating meals. K-12 schoolchildren will continue to fall under the school mask rule rather than this new mandate.