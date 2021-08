South Carolina opens the 2021 season in less than two weeks, and its quarterback situation is as uncertain as it’s been since the beginning of spring practice. Luke Doty, who first-year head coach Shane Beamer tabbed as the starter more than four months ago, went down with a sprained left foot late last week and he’s been labeled “questionable” at best for the opener against Eastern Illinois at Williams-Brice Stadium on Sept. 4. The cast is scheduled to come off later this week but offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield was noncommittal about whether Doty would resume his starting role under center or not once he’s back.