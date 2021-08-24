When are League’s Pentakill skins being released?

Epic Games is adding another Marvel character to Fortnite. The game is getting Gamora from the Guardians of the Galaxy. Gamora will join the Item Shop on August 14 as part of a bundle that includes Gamora’s Cloak back bling, the Godslayer glideboard, and the Godslayer pickaxe. Players can also earn the Gamora outfit and Gamora Cloak back bling early by participating in the Gamora Cup on August 11. You can team up with another player to play as duos in Gamora Cup. Players will get three hours to earn as many points as possible in 10 games in Gamora Cup. Highest earning duos in every region will be rewarded with the Gamora outfit and Gamora’s Cloak back bling. In Asia region, the top 250 duos will earn the new skin and back bling. Every duo that scores at least 8 points will get Daughter of Thanos in-game spray.