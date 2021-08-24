Money-Saving Tips For High-Risk Drivers - How To Find Cheaper Car Insurance

NEW YORK (WWTI) — AAA is urging new car buyers to be aware of all the expenses associated with ownership so that they can negotiate the best deal for their budget. The 2021 AAA Your Driving Costs study reviewed nine categories of vehicles which consisted of 45 different models to determine the average annual operating and ownership costs of each. They compared the top-selling, mid-priced models across six expense categories including fuel, maintenance costs including repairs and tires, insurance, depreciation and finance charges, and expenses involving driver’s license, registration and taxes.