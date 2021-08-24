DiA Imaging Analysis Adds $14 Million in Latest Investment Round to Accelerate and Expand Availability of its AI-Powered Ultrasound Analysis Solutions
BEER SHEVA, Israel (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. DiA Imaging Analysis, a leading provider of advanced AI-based solutions for ultrasound analysis, today announced that the company has closed on a $14 million in additional investment led by a consortium of new and existing international investors. The additional capital will enable DiA to expand the company’s portfolio of FDA-cleared and CE-marked AI-based ultrasound solutions that enable clinicians to identify clinical abnormalities with speed and accuracy. Additionally, the company will pursue new and expanded partnerships with ultrasound vendors, PACS/Healthcare IT companies, resellers, and distributors while continuing to grow its global presence in Asia, Europe, and the U.S.www.stamfordadvocate.com
