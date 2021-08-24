Cancel
Ex-Chad ruler Hissene Habre dies of COVID-19 while in prison for war crimes

By admin
mountain-topmedia.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Chadian President Hissene Habre, who was an ally to the West during the Cold War and later convicted of war crimes, died of COVID-19 on Tuesday. He was 79.

