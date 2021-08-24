Best Friends, Lucha Bros, Dante Martin part of AEW Dark lineup
AEW rolled out an eight match lineup for Tuesday's edition of Dark, one that will feature Dante Martin, Orange Cassidy, Thunder Rosa, the Lucha Brothers and more. Ahead of their Wednesday clash in the Tag Team title eliminator tournament semifinal, the Lucha Brothers will take on Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo of the Factory. Their opponents, the Varsity Blonds, will also be in action as they face Ren Jones and Brayden Lee.www.f4wonline.com
