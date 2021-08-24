Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Best Friends, Lucha Bros, Dante Martin part of AEW Dark lineup

f4wonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW rolled out an eight match lineup for Tuesday's edition of Dark, one that will feature Dante Martin, Orange Cassidy, Thunder Rosa, the Lucha Brothers and more. Ahead of their Wednesday clash in the Tag Team title eliminator tournament semifinal, the Lucha Brothers will take on Nick Comoroto and Aaron Solo of the Factory. Their opponents, the Varsity Blonds, will also be in action as they face Ren Jones and Brayden Lee.

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thunder Rosa
Person
Orange Cassidy
Person
Matt Hardy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aew Dark#Combat#Aew Dark#The Lucha Brothers#Tag Team
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss To Leave WWE For New Job?

Alexa Bliss is currently a mainstay on Monday Night RAW as she had been teaming up with Bray Wyatt and were engaged in a feud with Randy Orton. The Fiend remains one of the most unique characters to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. Bray Wyatt’s latest iteration made its in-ring debut back at 2019’s SummerSlam pay-per-view again Finn Balor, where he won in a squash match. Alexa Bliss also debuted a hot Fiend look in her latest photo on social media.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Diva Pregnant With Top Star’s Baby

Candice LeRae is pregnant with Johnny Gargano’s baby! See the photo below. As many of our readers are well aware of, WWE basically gave away stars so that AEW could take them. Heck, even Vince McMahon stated that maybe WWE could help out AEW by cutting their roster down a ton. As it seems, AEW are doing very well with their roster that hosts many former WWE stars and will continue to host such as 90-day clauses start to dwindle down. Now, just who could be the next one from WWE that will make a huge statement in AEW with a title match? Roman Reigns Tells Top WWE Star To Retire.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE ‘Biggest Star Of All Time’ Quits Company?

Update: The identity of the star who has quit has been revealed. WrestlingInc.com’s Raj Giri has tweeted that one of WWE’s biggest stars of all time has quit the company. He tweeted, “I’m also hearing that a big name asked for their release and got it, might be public tomorrow. Once I get a second and third source on it, it will be up.”
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Brock Lesnar ‘Rejected’ By AEW For Sad Reason

WWE star Brock Lesnar recently made his return to the company at SummerSlam pay-per-view. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that AEW was never interested in getting Lesnar in the company as they knew that the money required to pull off the move would be high. Brock...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is Chris Jericho Quitting AEW For WWE Return?

Current AEW Star and former WWE Superstar Chris Jericho is no doubt one of the most accomplished and popular pro wrestlers to have ever stepped foot inside the squared circle. He has competed in several promotions such as WCW, WWE, ECW, New Japan Pro Wrestling and AEW among others. Chris Jericho also previously dropped a major return bombshell.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Miz ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw?

WWE star The Miz had turned on his tag-team partner John Morrison last week on RAW. It did come about as a shocker, and it was a sad moment for fans of the duo. Johnny Drip Drip was scheduled to have a match against A-Lister on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. It turns out that the match is off.
WWEf4wonline.com

Five AEW wrestlers announced for Chris Jericho cruise

The first five AEW talent announcements have been made for this year's Chris Jericho cruise. It was announced today that AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker, Orange Cassidy, Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Colt Cabana will be part of the Jericho cruise. It's sailing from Miami, Florida to Grand Bahama Island from Thursday, October 21 to Monday, October 25.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WWE RUMOR: Huge Heel Turn Coming Soon

That’s one way to go. One of the more confusing situations in WWE is the way they bring up wrestlers from NXT. While the wrestlers have a tendency to be rather successful with a character or style in NXT, WWE has a history of resetting things. That has not exactly played out well every time, but now they seem ready to try it again with an interesting combination.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Shocks’ Fired Diva With Bad Remark

Triple H had previously made some remarks on the legendary Mickie James in response to a question about EmPowerrr on a WWE media call. James recently opened up about the comments said by ‘The Game’. Mickie James reveals the shocking comments by Triple H. Speaking with Inside The Ropes‘ Lead...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Malakai Black Reveals His Reaction To Bray Wyatt’s Release From WWE, More

During a recent appearance on Sean Waltman’s “Pro Wrestling 4 Life” podcast, AEW Superstar Malakai Black commented on his reaction to Bray Wyatt’s release from WWE, what advice Wyatt gave him, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On Bray Wyatt’s WWE release: “I think...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sting & Chris Jericho Bring A-List Star To AEW

Sting and Chris Jericho are two of the veteran stars in AEW. Recently, one of the Reddit users posted a backstage photo that featured Jericho with NBA Finals MVP and champion – Giannis Antetokounmpo as well as ‘The Icon’. This is the first photo together of Jericho and the WWE Hall of Famer in AEW. Becky Lynch & Brock Lesnar ‘Anger’ Top WWE Name.
WWEf4wonline.com

NWA 73 live results: Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch title vs. career

For the second time in as many nights, the NWA returns to pay-per-view from the famous Chase Ballroom in St. Louis, MIssouri, with their anniversary show: NWA 73. The show will be headlined by the third meeting between NWA World Champion NIck Aldis and Trevor Murdoch with the latter putting his career on the line if he cannot defeat the champion.
WWEf4wonline.com

Awesome Kong appears at NWA Empower, announces she is 'done'

Awesome Kong appeared at tonight’s NWA Empower event and announced that she was done with professional wrestling. Gail Kim made an appearance on tonight’s show and said she was happy to take part. Taryn Terrell, Jennacide, and Paola Blaze came out and confronted Kim. Kong then arrived and took out all three. Grabbing a microphone, she told Kim that she was her greatest foe, and that there was no other way to end her career than being in the ring with Kim. She said that she was done. The two then hugged.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Seth Rollins Reveals Truth About Bray Wyatt

WWE star Seth Rollins recently opened up on the shocking release of the former WWE Universal Champion Bray Wyatt. He was one of the company’s top merchandise sellers with a creative brain but WWE took a harsh call on Wyatt. Sasha Banks Bombshell Medical News Revealed. Seth Rollins talks about...
WWE411mania.com

NWA 73 Results: NWA World Title Changes Hands, More

NWA 73 took place on Sunday night, and it saw the crowning of a new Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Trevor Murdoch defeated Nick Aldis in the main event of the show to capture the championship. Murdoch’s career was on the line if he had lost the match. Murdoch’s win is his...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WWE NXT Preview For Tonight: Ilja Dragunov To Appear, Io Shirai Returns To Action, More

Tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network will be a taped show, filmed last week from the Capitol Wrestling Center at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Tonight’s show will be headlined with an appearance by new NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov, who will be making his first appearance since winning the title from WALTER at Takeover 36.

Comments / 0

Community Policy