Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

WOL: Adam Cole, Rampage ratings, RAW report, more!

f4wonline.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive is back with tons to talk about including the situation with Adam Cole and WWE, AEW Rampage ratings, ticket sale updates for WWE and AEW this week, your RAW report and tons more. A fun show as always so check it out~!

www.f4wonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Bryan Alvarez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rampage#Wol#Combat#Raw
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bad Medical Update Revealed

Sasha Banks has not been on WWE television since the build-up to SummerSlam, an event that she ultimately missed. This has left the WWE Universe and sports entertainment fans wondering when ‘The Boss’ will be back in town? Here is why Sasha Banks is ‘struggling’ during her WWE hiatus. In...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Details On What Happened Between Nia Jax & Charlotte Flair On WWE Raw

As seen on this week’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Oklahoma City, OK at the Chesapeake Energy Arena on the USA Network, Nia Jax got a win over WWE Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair in a non-title match. It was a rough match and with spots messed up or...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Rehires Two Fired WWE Stars

WWE Chairman Vince McMahon has reportedly brought back Molly Holly and Shawn Daivari as the full time backstage producers. It turns out he decided to fill up the backstage with talented veterans in producer roles. They have officially added two more on a full-time basis. The former WWE star Molly Holly had already started learning about the backstage duties after her WWE Hall of Fame induction, and she has worked backstage for both brands in recent memory.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Braun Strowman Signs Massive New Contract

Will AEW or Impact ‘get these hands?!’ WWE released former WWE Universal Champion Braun Strowman to the shock of many within the WWE Universe earlier this year. This has led fans everywhere to speculate what would be next for the former leader of the ‘Strowman Express’ and while people have speculated both All Elite Wrestling and Impact Wrestling, it appears that you won’t have to wait much longer. Braun Strowman recently ‘ripped off’ this top AEW star.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Heyman Stunned By WWE Firing Rumor

The former RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman recently opened up on the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson from WWE. During a Twitch stream last year, WWE star AJ Styles had shared his thoughts on how he felt Heyman played a role in the release of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Fires Stars During Smackdown

In major WWE contract news, it is being reported by Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp that WWE have released Bronson Reed. Reed achieved his highest level of fame winning the WWE NXT North American Championship one-time. Did Vince McMahon ‘angered’ this NXT Star in a text message?. The full list of...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

AEW Dynamite Drops Braun Strowman Bombshell?

Could Braun Strowman be coming to AEW? It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …All Elite Wrestling returns with the latest installment of their weekly AEW on TNT television program. Emanating from their home turf of Daily’s Place amphitheater in Jacksonville, Florida this evening, AEW Dynamite: Homecoming features a jam-packed lineup from top-to-bottom. This Braun Strowman AEW rumor recently leaked.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Can’t Return’ To WWE Smackdown?

As many are now aware of due to the multitude of articles now flooding out about Sasha Banks breaking Covid protocol, we now have news on just when or if she will be seen in the ring again. You see, WWE takes things to extremes. While it’s always great to stay safe, Sasha going out to dinner may have cost her a career – or at least a few big paychecks as she had to miss SummerSlam and now so much more….The Rock New 2021 Deal With WWE Revealed.
WWEringsidenews.com

Daniel Bryan Changes Up His Look Before Expected AEW Debut

Bryan Danielson’s name came up in a big way when CM Punk told AEW fans that they will have to be patient for those “Yes” chants to land properly. This was huge news and seemed to confirm that the Yes Movement is on its way to All Elite Wrestling. Daniel Bryan will have a new look when he does make that big debut.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Bobby Lashley Huge ‘Retirement’ News Leaks

The Hurt Business has truly proven itself to be one of the most dominant factions in the history of WWE as Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin and MVP have shown the professional wrestling world that they mean business, before Shelton and Cedric were removed. The group started with Bobby Lashley and the rest joined in afterwards. MVP is to be credited for the success of the faction as all the members were floundering on the main roster until they formed the group. Bobby Lashley also successfully defended his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre on Night One of WrestleMania 37. Bobby Lashley also successfully retained his WWE Championship at WrestleMania Backlash as well and on top of that, he successfully defended it at the WWE Money In The Bank pay-per-view. Bobby Lashley was also banned from a WWE match previously.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Bold Message To John Cena Leaks

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘Humiliates’ Goldberg In Video

Goldberg is one of those stars that you either love or you hate. Many people love Goldberg and many people hate the guy. This isn’t just a common running theme amongst fans young and old. This has been going on for years in the locker room as well. Some would find joy in Goldberg botching something or humiliating himself with a huge upset in a match. One star thinks that can happen and it will happen in less than ten seconds. WWE & AEW Getting Competition From New Company.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Goldberg Drops WWE Retirement Bombshell

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg recently made his surprise return on July 19 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw and confronted WWE Champion Bobby Lashley after The All-Mighty got the better of Keith Lee, who had also marked his comeback. The WCW legend was last seen on WWE television back...
WWEComicBook

Goldberg on His Son Gage Getting Attacked by Bobby Lashley at WWE SummerSlam

Goldberg was on the losing end of a WWE Championship match with Bobby Lashley at SummerSlam this past Saturday. But things went from bad to worse when Lashley continued to attack his injured leg after the match was over, prompting Goldberg's teenage son Gage to jump the barricade and try to protect his dad. Lashley immediately locked him in The Hurt Lock but bolted as soon as Goldberg realized what was happening. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on CarCast this week and talked about what happened.
WWEPosted by
Wrestling World

Charlotte Flair makes an interesting revelation about Becky Lynch

We know very well that often the public in wrestling can be very annoying when they want, especially with inappropriate or unsolicited choirs that can put those in the ring in difficulty. When the road tour resumed after the pandemic, the biggest fear was that the WWE Universe could use these chants to annoy and try in vain to be cooler.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H ‘Shocks’ Fired Diva With Bad Remark

Triple H had previously made some remarks on the legendary Mickie James in response to a question about EmPowerrr on a WWE media call. James recently opened up about the comments said by ‘The Game’. Mickie James reveals the shocking comments by Triple H. Speaking with Inside The Ropes‘ Lead...
UFCchatsports.com

Video: Fighter lands brutal flying knee KO, during weigh-ins

One of the best knockouts of the weekend — or maybe the year — happened over in Belarus this week, and you’ve never seen anything quite like this. We’ve seen guys get knocked out in all sorts of situations in combat sports, but after all this time, this is still a first. Over at Zames Fight Club 3, the budget appears reasonable but there doesn’t seem to be much cap space for patience. Fighter A decides that he’s gonna rock out shirtless and flex on his opponent, but Belarussian Ninja Code decided that he had to get deaded on this fine day.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

The Miz ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw?

WWE star The Miz had turned on his tag-team partner John Morrison last week on RAW. It did come about as a shocker, and it was a sad moment for fans of the duo. Johnny Drip Drip was scheduled to have a match against A-Lister on this week’s edition of Monday Night RAW. It turns out that the match is off.

Comments / 0

Community Policy