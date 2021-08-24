Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

FBI Testing Powder Found Inside Suspicious Package Sent To Squirrel Hill South School

CBS Pittsburgh
 7 days ago

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The FBI is trying to figure out what was inside a suspicious package sent to a school in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill South neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Police say the Bomb Squad, HAZMAT and the Spill Truck responded to the Community Day School in the 6400 block of Forward Avenue Tuesday morning.

An unknown white powder was inside the package, police say, which was delivered by mail a day earlier from an address outside of the country.

No one reported any adverse side effects from being in the vicinity of the powder, and the school wasn’t evacuated.

After onsite tests, police say the composition of the substance wasn’t immediately determined. FBI Pittsburgh removed the package to be tested with its equipment.

The investigation is ongoing.

