Music in the Park at Gulfstream Park Village 8/27/21
Gulfstream Park’s Music in the Park, featuring the greatest collection of local homegrown performers, will continue through July and August with weekly duos performing outside on Friday and Saturday nights at the Village Center Stage. All show times are from 6-10 p.m. Below is the full schedule of performers and their descriptions. Performances are subject to change; cancellations may occur due to inclement weather.www.soulofmiami.org
