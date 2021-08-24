Cancel
Narrowband Iot (Nb-Iot) Market - Expectation Surges with Rising Demand and Changing Trends

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

The latest released Worldwide Narrowband Iot (Nb-Iot) market research of 120 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Worldwide Narrowband Iot (Nb-Iot) Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Worldwide Narrowband Iot (Nb-Iot) Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Intel Corporation, Nokia Corporation, China Telecom, Vodafone Group plc, Sequans Communications SA, ZTE Corporation, Quectel Wireless Solutions Co.Ltd., Sierra Wireless, Deutsche Telekom, China Unicom, Huawei Technologies Co.Ltd., Ericsson Corporation, Altair Semiconductor, u-blox, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. & Etisalat Corporation.

