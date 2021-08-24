Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Collaborative Robotics Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants AUBO Robotics, ABB, YASKAWA

houstonmirror.com
 7 days ago

The latest released Worldwide Collaborative Robotics market research of 109 pages suggests that the industry has made modest progress in tech-driven transformation since 2017. Many organizations have yet to scale their end use applications beyond pilots and proofs-of-concept. Yet, there is a group of manufacturers in Worldwide Collaborative Robotics Market that are making significant progress in driving use cases at scale. Characteristics of this group offers an insight into best practice in shaping the Worldwide Collaborative Robotics Market. Some of the players profiled in research coverage are Universal Robots, Techman Robot, FANUC, KUKA, Doosan Robotics, AUBO Robotics, ABB, YASKAWA, Precise Automation, Automata, Productive Robotics & Kawasaki.

www.houstonmirror.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Market Intelligence#Market Research#Abb#Abb#Universal Robots#Fanuc#Kuka#Doosan Robotics#Aubo Robotics#Geographic Analysis#Nordics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
Country
Chile
NewsBreak
Technology
Country
Belgium
Country
Malaysia
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Country
Vietnam
Country
Thailand
Country
Netherlands
Country
Brazil
Country
China
Related
AgricultureLas Vegas Herald

Smart Farming Technology Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2027 | Farmers Edge, Auroras, John Deere, Raven Industries

A new research study on Worldwide Smart Farming Technology Market is added by HTF MI in its repository with an aim to offers a complete assessment about the factors influencing and overall market growth trend. The study covers latest development insights with disrupted trends and breakdown of Worldwide Smart Farming Technology products and offering correlated with macro-economic headwinds and slowdown. Quantitative statistics with qualitative reasoning related to market size, share, growth influencing factors of Worldwide Smart Farming Technology market are evaluated with Pre and Post 2020 by studying market dominant and emerging players ecosystem. Some of the players that are listed in the study are John Deere, Raven Industries, AGCO, Ag Leader Technology, DICKEY-john, Auroras, Farmers Edge, Iteris, Trimble, PrecisionHawk & Precision Planting.
Engineeringhoustonmirror.com

Robotics Technology Market Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | ABB Ltd, Yaskawa Electric Corporation, Denso Corporation, Fanuc Corporation

The ' Robotics Technology market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview; Robotics Technology derived key statistics, based on the market status of the manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in Robotics Technology market size forecast, Get report to understand the structure of the complete fine points (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart).
EngineeringLas Vegas Herald

Surgical Robots Market Is Likely to Eyewitness High Acceptance by 2027, Key Players - Mazor Robotics, Restoration Robotics, TransEnterix, THINK Surgical, Medrobotics

The Surgical Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1 % and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. In Surgical Robots Market research, our technicians carefully study the information to find the most useful and accurate information. Analysts at Decisive Markets Insights analysed the data taking into account both, the upcoming competitors and the existing market leaders. Our study analyzes the business strategies of key entrants as well as newly emerging markets. This report provides the reader with a SWOT analysis and revenue split as well as contact information.
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Earth Observation Big Service Market Is Booming Worldwide with Planet Labs, GAF, Eurosense, Descartes Labs, Premise

The Latest Released Worldwide Earth Observation Big Service market study has evaluated the future growth potential of Worldwide Earth Observation Big Service market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities and restraints in Worldwide Earth Observation Big Service market. The study includes market share analysis and profiles of players such as GAF, Eurosense, Planet Labs, Descartes Labs, Premise, Slingshot Aerospace, Azavea Inc, Orbital Insight & Ecometrica.
Trafficatlantanews.net

Smart Parking Systems Market Exhibits A Stunning Growth Potentials | Thales, Imtech, Kapsch TrafficCom

2020-2025 Global Smart Parking Systems Market Report - Production and Consumption Professional Analysis (Impact of COVID-19) is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Smart Parking Systems Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Swarco AG, Cubic Corporation, 3M, Nortech Control Systems Limited, Siemens, Amano Corporation, Thales, Imtech, Kapsch TrafficCom AG, Xerox Corporation & Fujica.
Trafficatlantanews.net

Superfast Transport System Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Hyperloop Transport Technologies, Arrivo, Dinclix GroundWorks

Worldwide Superfast Transport System Market In-depth Research Report 2021, Forecast to 2026 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Worldwide Superfast Transport System Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are AECOM, Arrivo, Dinclix GroundWorks, Hyperloop Transport Technologies, TransPod, Delft Hyperloop, SpaceX, EPFLoop, Paradigm Hyperloop & WARR.
Worldsuasnews.com

Japanese start-up, DroNext 株式会社, is joining the Drone Logistics Ecosystem to collaborate on the standardisation and integration of drone delivery systems.

Osaka, Japan, DroNext 株式会社 is pleased to announce its participation as a new member in the Drone Logistics Ecosystem. DroNext’s future vision is to help design and standardize vertiport infrastructure throughout Japan and Asia, focusing on the intersection of UAM, drone logistics and intermodal transportation. Their mission is to create the infrastructure necessary for a future where UAM functions at scale and is accessible by all members of society, as they aim to promote growth and collaboration between local communities and stakeholders.
Softwarehoustonmirror.com

Contact Center Analytics Software Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Cisco Systems, Oracle, Mitel Networks

Latest released the research study on Global Contact Center Analytics Software Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Contact Center Analytics Software Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Contact Center Analytics Software. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Cisco Systems, Inc. (United States), Genpact Limited (Bermuda), Genesys (United States), Oracle Corporation (United States), Mitel Networks Corporation (Canada), SAP SE (Germany), Verint Systems Inc. (United States),8X8 Inc. (United States), NICE Ltd. (Israel), Enghouse Interactive (United States).
Businessatlantanews.net

At 10.2% CAGR, Automotive Sensor Market to Reach $37.65 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Global Automotive Sensor Market by Type (Temperature Sensors, Pressure Sensors, Motion Sensors, Speed Sensors, and Gas Sensors) and Application (Powertrain, Chassis, Body Electronics, Safety & Security, and Telematics): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to the report, the global automotive sensor industry was estimated at $16.40 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $37.65 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2020 to 2027.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

At 7.3% CAGR Automotive Electronics Market to Reach $382.16 Bn, by 2026

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Automotive Electronics Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV and HCV), Component (Sensors, Actuators, Processors, Microcontrollers, and Other), Application (ADAS, Infotainment, Body Electronics, Safety System, Power Train and Others), and Distribution Channel (OEM and Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global Automotive Electronics Market accounted for $228.34 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $382.16 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2026.
MarketsRebel Yell

Global Keyhole Orthopaedic Surgery Instruments Market 2021 to 2027 Data Analysis by Top Players | Arthrex, Smith & Nephew plc., J & J (DePuy Synthes), Stryker Corporation

Global Keyhole Orthopaedic Surgery Instruments Market research is a type of intelligence report that involves an exact investigation to find the most relevant and useful information. The data that was examined took into account both existing top players and potential new competitors. The main companies’ business strategies, as well as the plans of new market entrants, are examined in depth.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Press

Global Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems Market to Reach $28.3 Billion by 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Commercial Aircraft Avionic Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
ConstructionLas Vegas Herald

Modularization Market Changing the Fulfillment Paradigm of Construction Industry by 2030

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, Modularization Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030. The latest study on the Global Modularization Market covers a wide range of organizations from different regions. It offers a comprehensive information based on market developments, competitions, and challenges faced by the industry. With this, the report also involves the key strategies followed among the market players, major market determinants, and recent trends that helps the industry to expand. The report provides an intense data from 2014 to 2021 and forecasted data till 2030 along with product outline and other growth factors.
TechnologySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Evolving E-Commerce Fulfillment Operations Expand Commercial Robotics Market

Augmented reality (AR)-powered smart glasses and handheld devices with enhanced capabilities as well as autonomous, collaborative and mobile robots are becoming the fastest-growing warehousing solution, projected to exceed $51 billion by 2030, according to ABI Research. “Mobile robots are at the heart of the warehouse robotics market and account for...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Electric Plugs and Sockets Market Top Industry Players Analysis and Forecast to 2018 - 2024 | Legrand SA, Philips, Schneider Electric SE

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Global Electric Plugs and Sockets Market by Type (Two-Pin, Three-Pin, Four-Pin, and Five-Pin), Power rate (High Power, Medium Power, and Low Power), and End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018-2024." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

(PDF) Speaker Amplifier Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts 2020 - 2027 | Cirrus, Maxim, ROHM, NXP Semiconductors

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Speaker Amplifier Market by Power (Low Power (Less Than 5W) and Mid Power (5W to 25W)), and End Use (Computer, Phones, Tablets, Over-Ear Headphones, TWS, Home Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Portable, Smart Home, IoT, Wearable, and AR/VR): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Speaker Amplifier Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.
Aerospace & Defenseuasweekly.com

Insitu and MDSI to Collaborate on UAS Opportunities in Denmark and Beyond

Insitu, a wholly-owned subsidiary of The Boeing Company, today announced the formation of a strategic alliance with MDSI ApS of Copenhagen, Denmark to collaborate on unmanned aircraft system (UAS) opportunities with the Danish Defence and potentially other customers across the Nordic Defence Cooperation (NORDEFCO) and the European Union (EU). The alliance will leverage Insitu’s combat-proven family of tactical UAS coupled with MDSI’s European infrastructure and advanced artificial intelligence/machine learning (AIML) capabilities to offer products and services optimized for the increasingly complex environment where Danish, NORDEFCO and other EU forces must be prepared to operate.
Marketsmurphyshockeylaw.net

Robot Drives Market Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2028 | Bosch Rexroth , Ingenia Motion Control , Robotics & Drives , YASKAWA Electric Corporation , ABB , Bass-Antriebstechnik , Beijing Leader & Harvest Elecric Technologies , Danfoss, DENSO Robotics , etc.

Robot Drives Market Share, Size, Global Driving Factors by Manufacturers, Growth Opportunities, Regions, Type and Application, Revenue Market Forecast to 2028. The business report released by Contrive Market Research on Robot Drives Market 2021 Key Industry Analysis and Forecast 2028 is focused to facilitate a deep understanding of the Robot Drives Market definition, potential, and scope. The report is curated after deep research and analysis by experts. It consists of an organized and methodical explanation of current Robot Drives Market trends to assist the users to entail in-depth Robot Drives Market analysis. The report encompasses a comprehensive assessment of different strategies like mergers acquisitions, product developments, and research developments adopted by prominent Robot Drives Market leaders to stay at the forefront in the global market.
Economyrdworldonline.com

Automotive chip shortage changing strategies, in this week’s R&D World Index

The R&D World Index (RDWI) for the week ending August 20, 2021, closed at 5,448.97 for the 25 companies in the R&D World Index. The Index was down -0.97% (or -35.07 basis points) from the week ending August 13, 2021. The stock of 11 R&D World Index members gained value from 0.26% (Roche Holdings) to 3.93% (Microsoft). The stock of 14 R&D World Index members lost value from -0.22% (Alphabet/Google) to -16.25% (Alibaba).

Comments / 0

Community Policy