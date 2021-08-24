HDPE Pipes Market: Worldwide Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2018 - 2025

Automotive supercharger also known as forced induction system is an air compressor, which is used to upsurge the pressure and density provided to internal combustion engine (ICE). Greater amount of air density gives an additional oxygen supply to the engine, which in turn burns fuel efficiently in the combustion chamber and produces 46% of extra power then a normal engine. Supercharges are primarily installed in luxury or racing automobile due to flexible nature of installation and lower maintenance costs. Furthermore, huge amount of power is consumed by the supercharger, which can also put strain to the vehicle engines due to which the demand for heavy-duty components those are capable of handling internal explosions arises. Therefore, the demand for more heavy-duty engines is projected to boost the growth of the automotive supercharger market in the future.